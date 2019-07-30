CLOSE

4-H exhibitor Mason Gorecki (left) sells his 246-pound pig to Joe Pues of EGI Mechanical and donates all proceeds to the Diemel family. (Photo: Courtesy of Linda Peeters)

The generosity and compassion of an 11-year-old 4-H member raised more than $10,000 on Friday, July 26, in support of the Nick and Justin Diemel family.

The Diemel brothers of Diemel Cattle Company went missing on July 21 while in Missouri on a business trip. On July 28, a Braymer, Mo., man was charged in connection to their disappearance. Although officials do not know where Nick and Justin are yet, it has changed from a missing person’s case into a death investigation.

In an effort to help the Diemels, young 4-H member, Mason Gorecki, donated the proceeds from the sale of his 246-pound pig at the Outagamie County Fair’s livestock auction to the Diemel family.

“I was looking around and smiling obviously, because, well, that's what I do a lot and I was watching the crowd, and everybody was standing up and cheering and a bunch of people were crying,” Gorecki, a member of the Shooting Stars 4-H Club told WBAY.com.

The buyer, EGI Mechanical, of Seymour, Wisc., purchased the pig for $42 a pound.

Steve Green, one of the 4-H swine superintendents, said, “It was a very good thing for the community and family. It was very emotional to watch the ring staff, auctioneers and buyers come together.”

Green said the county fair and livestock committee did not take anything out of the sale of the pig, the entire amount was donated to the Diemel family, who live in the Seymour area.

“It was important to me because I knew that a lot of people were down and not feeling happy because I mean, they lost part of their family, and I know I wouldn't be able to live without my dad or cousins,” Gorecki said.

Gorecki's gesture was his own idea and came straight from his heart, Green added.

“Reprinted by permission of Farm Journal media, July 2019”

This article originally appeared on the Farm Journal website.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/07/30/4-her-sells-pig-10-k-donates-money-grieving-diemel-family/1871085001/