CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

REDGRANITE – Honey is nature’s sweetener, used by many as a spread on toast, or as a versatile ingredient that adds flavor and beneficial carbohydrates to a wide variety of recipes.

Honey also is an important part of Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture industry. It is the nation’s 16th largest honey-producing state, with 2.3 million pounds produced in 2018, despite unfavorable weather conditions, including an April snowstorm, that delayed plant growth and periods of too much and too little rain.

As pollinators, honey bees also play an important role in the success of other agricultural crops, including cranberries.

The weather and other challenges and opportunities related to raising bees and producing honey were on the minds of 80 Wisconsin beekeepers who attended the recent summer meeting of the Wisconsin Honey Producers Association (WHPA).

Kent Pegorsch, WHPA president and one of 500 WHPA members, has been beekeeping for over 40 years. He says the association was formed in 1864 to be a resource and advocate for beekeepers in Wisconsin. The organization today still embraces these goals and additionally works to educate the public about the beekeeping industry.

“One of the first major accomplishments of the organization was the passage of legislation in 1895 to create an apiary inspection program, the first such initiative in nation,” he said. Being proactive in the legislative area still remains one of the association’s objectives, the most recent being working with the legislature to establish a standard of identity for honey and creation of the Wisconsin Certified Honey program.

Photos: So you want to be a beekeeper
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

This bee hitched a ride home with the beekeeper after checking the hives last fall. She planned to return the bee to the hive, but the bee flew off when the door was opened. (Bees aren't aggressive away from the hive, so there were no worries about getting stung.)
If you're going to keep bees, you need to be comfortable with them. This bee hitched a ride home with the beekeeper after she checked her hives last fall. She planned to return the bee to the hive, but the bee flew off when the door was opened. (Bees aren't aggressive away from the hive, so there were no worries about getting stung.) Read the story Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
Beekeeping requires no small investment. The gear you need for just one hive will cost about $700.
Beekeeping requires no small investment. The gear you need for just one hive will cost about $700. Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
These Saskatraz bees, a newer, pest-resistant strain, are noticeably darker than Buckfast bees.
There are various kinds of bees available for keeping. These are Saskatraz bees, a newer, pest-resistant strain with a noticeably dark color.  Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
A typical summer shot of bee traffic in and out of a hive.
A typical summer shot shows bee traffic in and out of a hive. Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
Queen Butterscotch, after she took half the bees in one hive to form another. She is recognizable by her long, tapered abdomen, which makes her nearly twice as big as the workers around her.
But peace doesn't always preside. For instance, there can be a swarm when space gets tight. In this case,  Queen Butterscotch (center) took half the bees in one hive to form another. She is recognizable by her long, tapered abdomen, which makes her nearly twice as big as the workers around her. The bees that were left behind had to "re-queen." Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
A couple of days after one hive swarmed, beekeeper Gemma Tarlach put a "robber screen" on this hive when bees began to leave en masse again: a secondary swarm. After about an hour, she took off the screen; by then, the bees had calmed down and re-entered the hive.
A couple of days after one hive swarmed, beekeeper Gemma Tarlach put a "robber screen" on this hive when bees began to leave en masse again: a secondary swarm. After about an hour, she took off the screen; by then, the bees had calmed down and re-entered the hive. Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
This photo was taken after a swarm. Beekeeper Gemma Tarlach left Hive 2, on the left, alone because this was the delicate period of re-queening and if the bees are disturbed, they may blame the new queen and kill her (bees don't mess around). Hive 1, on the right, was growing and needed more space so she added a couple of "honey super" boxes (on top of the two deeper brood boxes) to give them more space and also encourage them to stop thinking about swarming and instead spend their time making honey.
This photo was taken after the swarm. Beekeeper Gemma Tarlach left Hive 2, on the left, alone because this was the delicate period of re-queening and if the bees are disturbed, they may blame the new queen and kill her (bees don't mess around). Hive 1, on the right, was growing and needed more space, so she added a couple of "honey super" boxes (on top of the two deeper brood boxes) to give them more space and also encourage them to stop thinking about swarming and instead spend their time making honey. Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
This is a closeup of Hive 1 a couple of days after "robber bees" arrived to steal honey, slaughtering many of the hive's bees in the process. This shows the robber screen the beekeeper put on during the carnage. The foragers learn how to get in and out of the hive, but the robbers can't.
In another surprising development, another hive attacked Hive 1 in an effort to steal honey. These "robber bees" slaughtered many of the hive's bees in the process. It was another call for a "robber screen," which the beekeeper put on during the carnage. The foragers learned how to get in and out of the hive, but the robbers couldn't. Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
You can tell this bee is a baby because she's so fuzzy. Bees literally work their hair off as they age in summer.
But most of the time bees are doing their job - pollinating. You can tell this bee is a baby because she's so fuzzy. Bees literally work their hair off as they age in summer. Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
Fuzzy winter bees out and about in the December sun. Those are crumbs of sugar, not ice, around them. The sugar brick broke as it was placed in the hive, and they were "helping clean up."
Winter doesn't always stop them - these bees were out and about in the December sun. Those are crumbs of sugar, not ice, around them. A sugar brick broke as it was placed in the hive, and they were "helping clean up." Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
This is how hives look when winterized, wrapped in roofing felt (tar paper), with a quilting box and shim for winter feeding added atop the two brood boxes, plus a mouse guard at the entrance.
This is how hives look when winterized, wrapped in roofing felt (tar paper), with a quilting box and shim for winter feeding added atop the two brood boxes, plus a mouse guard at the entrance. Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
"Quilting boxes" with burlap, cedar chips and screened holes improve ventilation in the hive and reduce condensation in winter. Beekeeper Gemma Tarlach built these boxes herself.
"Quilting boxes" with burlap, cedar chips and screened holes improve ventilation in the hive and reduce condensation in winter. Beekeeper Gemma Tarlach built these boxes herself. Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
This peek inside a hive shows the sugar brick sitting on top of the frames so the bees have something to eat if their honey stores run low.
This peek inside a hive shows the sugar brick sitting on top of the frames so the bees have something to eat if their honey stores run low. Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
A perfect full frame of honey.
For the beekeeper, here's a perfect full frame of honey. Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen
The beekeeper's reward: liquid, golden honey.
The beekeeper's reward: liquid, golden honey. Gemma Tarlach
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The association comprises seven districts that hold regular meetings, with general membership meetings held each fall and summer.

    Local focus

    This year’s summer meeting featured several Wisconsin beekeepers who shared their experiences and expertise with the members who gathered at Redgranite Lions Hall.“Past meetings have featured speakers from other states,” Pegorsch said, “but we have so many successful beekeepers and honey producers here we felt there was much we could learn from them.”

    The first speaker was Tim Wilbanks who owns and operates Heritage Honeybee near Sullivan in southern Wisconsin.

    Wilbanks urged the state’s beekeepers to manage bees like other livestock. “Because of our challenging weather conditions we have to think outside the box in order to maintain colony numbers,” he stressed.

    A significant challenge for all beekeeper is the parasitic varroa mite. “Because of that we also need to spend more time with each colony to make sure it’s at optimum health,” he added.

    Beekeepers also face challenges from agricultural practices, like pesticide application and larger fields that have eliminated fence rows where bees used to be able to find their food sources of nectar and pollen.

    New opportunities

    Willbanks stressed the need to have a long-term management plan.

    “You need to order months in advance to replace bees that are lost during the winter, and it’s important to have sufficient bee numbers to exceed your anticipated demand,” he emphasized.

    He noted that consumer demand for honey is growing, fueled in part by media reports of problems in the industry, some of which are untrue.

    “There a strong demand for direct marketing of specialty honey, and for sales to local restaurants,” said Willbanks.

    Wisconsin producers also are seeing an increased demand for their product due to new markets like the brewing industry and specialty soda makers.

    He noted that Wisconsin beekeepers can gain added revenue by renting their bees for pollinating crops, especially to the almond orchards in California.

    “If you plan to be a migratory beekeeper, you need to plan well in advance in order to secure reliable transportation and a good location,” he urged.

    “Whether you’re selling honey or renting out bees, be sure to set your price structure so you can be profitable,” Willbanks advised.

    Commercial view

    The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association includes those who raise bees as a hobby, with only a few dozen colonies up to large commercial operations that manage thousands colonies.

    Doug Hauke, who owns and manages Hauke Honey at Marshfield, describes his business as a medium-sized commercial operation with 3,000 colonies.

    Hauke presented an overview of his diversified that includes processing honey for wholesale in Wisconsin, leasing pollinators to almond orchards in California and raising and selling queens.

    After spending most of the spring and summer months in Wisconsin, Hauke and his bees travel to east Texas where the queens are raised and colonies are prepared for shipment to California in the winter. He and the bees return to Texas once pollination is completed before heading  back to Wisconsin in early May.

    “I’ve already accumulated more than a million frequent flier miles,” he said.

    Looking to the future

    The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association continues working to improve the health of bees by funding research into disease treatment and prevention, along with new breeding programs and efforts to improve pollinator habitat.

    Much of the work helping to educate the public about the importance of honey bees and the nutritional benefits of honey is done by the Wisconsin Honey Queen, who travels to schools and various media outlets. She also presents demonstrations at the Wisconsin State Fair, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days and other events.

    The WHPA Fall Convention will be held Oct. 31 – Nov. 2 at the Raddison Hotel in Fond du Lac. More information about the association is available at www.wihoney.org

    Top Headlines from Wisconsin Farmer:

    Two of UW-Madison's oldest, most heralded departments look to merge

    Power outages following weekend storms still impact thousands

    Remember hot, itchy haying season on the farm?

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/07/24/challenging-weather-conditions-force-beekeepers-think-outside-box/1746331001/