Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Photo: DATCP)

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) unanimously voted on July 10, to move a draft of ATCP 51, the Department's livestock siting rule, forward for public comment. If adopted by local municipalities, this rule provides uniform guidance on regulating livestock operations in their communities.

The rule went into effect in 2006 and has not been updated since.

“This vote is a positive step forward in the process to update Wisconsin's livestock siting regulations," stated DATCP Secretary Brad Pfaff. “Our Department staff and many industry partners have been working on this rule for years, in both the current and previous administrations. Thanks to the action by our Board today, the people of Wisconsin will finally have an opportunity to weigh in on this rule, ensuring that ATCP 51 balances the interests of our agricultural, environmental, and rural communities."

The rule now moves to four public hearings, after which it returns to the Board before being sent to the Governor and the Legislature for final approval, according to DATCP.

Public hearings

Hearings are scheduled to take place at four locations with two separate hearings at each location, between 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Each three-hour session will begin with a presentation by DATCP, followed by opportunity for public comments.

Oshkosh

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

James P. Coughlin Center, 625 E. County Road Y

Conference rooms A & B

Eau Claire

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Avenue

Business Education Center, Room 103A

Wausau

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019

Entrepreneurial & Education Center, 100 N. 72nd Avenue​

Madison

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

State Agriculture Building, 2811 Agriculture Drive

Boardroom 106

​How to comment

DATCP will accept comments on the proposed rule through Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. There are several ways to send comments for the official record:

• Attend a public hearing and provide spoken or written comments.

• Send comments via email to livestocksitingcomments@wisconsin.gov​.

• Comment online at http://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/code/chr/all/cr_19_098​.

• Mail written comments to DATCP-ARM, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708.

You can obtain a free copy of this hearing draft rule and related documents including the economic impact analysis by contacting the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and consumer Protection, Division of Agricultural Resource Management, Land and Water Resources Bureau, 2811 Agriculture Drive, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, Wisconsin 53708.

To view the hearing draft rule online, go to: https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents/20190710DATCPBoardATCP51.pdf You can also obtain a copy by calling Chris Clayton at (608) 224-4630 or by emailing christo her.cla on wisconsin. ov. Copies will also be available at the hearing.

Comments or concerns relating to small business may also be addressed to the department's small business regulatory coordinator Bradford Steine at the address above, by email to bradfordsteinel wisconsin. ov, or by telephone at (608) 224-5024*

