A bee pollinates lavender flowers. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

MADISON – Farmers interested in learning how to grow, harvest and market lavender are invited to a Lavender Field Day hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Friday, Aug. 9 at the Rowley Creek Lavender Farm near Baraboo.

The field day will cover the essentials, including planting procedures and timelines, weed and pest control, harvesting and processing, and marketing. The event includes a tour of the Rowley Lavender Farm, lunch, and resources to take home.

DATCP staff will provide an overview of the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, a federal program administered at the state level offering grants and related programs to enhance specialty crop industries. Specialty crops are defined as “fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture).”

Although Wisconsin, which produces more than 600 varieties of cheese, is known for its dairy output, the state also produces a large variety of specialty crops, including cranberries, apples, strawberries and a host of other valuable agricultural commodities.

Lavender is a value-added commodity used in lotions, soaps and aromatherapy products, as well as crafts, décor and cooking.

“DATCP’s Specialty Crop Program is hosting the field day to highlight how to grow lavender, one of the many specialty crops that contributes to Wisconsin’s extensive agriculture industry,” said Angie Sullivan, program manager. “We encourage all growers interested in lavender or our Specialty Crop Program to attend.”

The field day will be held Friday, Aug. 9, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at Rowley Creek Lavender Farm, E13901 County Road W, Baraboo. The registration fee is $15, which includes lunch. The event is limited to 30 participants. Register at https://forms.gle/wBt83REM4KS2k8QY8.

For more information, contact Angie Sullivan at angie.sullivan@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-5095.

