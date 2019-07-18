Dairy forage experts to present at World Dairy Expo
MADISON, Wis. – The World Forage Analysis Superbowl will once again provide further educational opportunities to World Dairy Expo attendees with its Dairy Forage Seminars. These seminars, led by professors, researchers, producers and industry experts, will address various topics related to forage production, harvest, storage and feeding Wednesday, October 2 through Saturday, October 5. Seminars are held daily on the Dairy Forage Seminar Stage at the east end of the Arena Building at the Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.
The following is a schedule of the 2019 Dairy Forage Seminars:
Wednesday, Oct. 2
10:00 a.m.—Interseeding Alfalfa into Silage Corn
John Grabber, Research Agronomist, USDA-ARS, US Dairy Forage Research Center, Madison, Wis.
1:30 p.m.—How We Make Dairy-Quality Hay and Baleage
Don Hasselquist, Forage Producer, Osceola, Wis.
Thursday, Oct. 3
10:00 a.m.—Corn Silage Hybrids: Cost of Digestible Fiber
Mike Miller, William H. Minor Agricultural Research Institute, Chazy, N.Y.
1:30 p.m.—Managing Manure on Forage Crops for Economic and Environmental Benefits, Eric Young, Research Soil Scientist, USDA-ARS, US Dairy Forage Research Center, Marshfield, Wis.
Friday, Oct. 4
10:00 a.m.—Evaluating Reduced-Lignin Alfalfa Yield and Quality Across the U.S. Kim Cassida, Extension Forage Specialist, Department of Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich.
1:30 p.m.—Incorporation of Cereal-Grain Forages into Rations for Lactating Cows
Gonzalo Ferreira, Dairy Management Extension Specialist, Department of Dairy Science, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va.
Saturday, Oct. 5
10:00 a.m.—Getting the Most Out of Your Rations: Feed and Nitrogen Efficiency
Geoff Zanton, Research Dairy Scientist, USDA-ARS, US Dairy Forage Research Center, Madison, Wis.
Compliments of broadcast sponsor, Protexia, the Dairy Forage Seminars will be broadcast on ExpoTV during World Dairy Expo 2019.
The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is organized in partnership with Dairyland Laboratories, Inc., Hay & Forage Grower, US Dairy Forage Research Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison and World Dairy Expo. To learn more or to download a 2019 entry form, visit foragesuperbowl.org.
