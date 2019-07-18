CLOSE

2019 World Dairy Expo (Photo: World Dairy Expo)

MADISON – World Dairy Expo is now accepting entries for its 53rd annual Dairy Cattle Show, Oct. 1-5, 2019, in Madison, Wis.. New this year, online and paper entry forms are due Sept. 8 by 11:59 p.m. (CST). Late entries may be submitted online through Sept. 19, and paper entries will be honored until the day of the show, both for an increased fee.

New to the Dairy Cattle Show, a Summer Junior Two-Year-Old Cow Class has been added to the International Holstein Show, International Junior Holstein Show, International Red & White Show and International Junior Red & White Show. Animals exhibited in this class are born between June 1, 2017 and August 31, 2017 and in milking form at WDE.

To be eligible to show, all animals must have an official Canadian CCIA or USDA AIN RFID or visual tag number listed on the entry form at the time of submission. Animals lacking this number – or with a pending identification status – will not be accepted. For exhibitors residing within the United States and needing tags with an USDA AIN number, Datamars, Inc. is providing up to ten 840-series RFID tag sets per exhibitor. More information regarding identification requirements is included in the Premium Book.

Entry forms, the schedule of events, rules and other updates can also be found in the Premium Book – mailed to recent dairy cattle exhibitors or available online at www.worlddairyexpo.com. New exhibitors may request a copy of the Premium Book by contacting Laurie Breuch, Dairy Cattle Show Coordinator, at lbreuch@wdexpo.com or Ann Marie Magnochi, Dairy Cattle Show Manager, at amagnochi@wdexpo.com.

