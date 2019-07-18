CLOSE

Former Gov. Scott Walker congratulates Wally Bohrer, a longtime supporter of both the Governor’s Meat Products Auction and the Governor’s Livestock Auction, during the Aug. 7, 2019 Governor's Blue Ribbon Meat Products auction. Joining them are Boher's grandchild, Dayton Young, Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley and Fairest of the Fair Isabella Haen. (Photo: Gloria Hafemeister)

The top three finishers in classes representing the best of the best meat products from Wisconsin meat processors will be heading to the Governor's Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auctino at the Wisconsin State Fair. on Aug. 6.

The auction, which benefits Wisconsin 4-H youth, is now in its 28th year. The popular event will move to a new location inside the Wisconsin Exposition Center. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the live auction getting underway at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Office, 608-262-1597 or by going online to www.Wis4HFoundation.org.

The stars of the evening will include the Grand Champion, 1st Reserve Champion and 2nd Reserve Champion resulting from the 2019 Meat Products Contest as well as the Best in Show product, selected from entries across the state that were judged. The Best of Show honoree will be announced at the auction.

Heading to the auction block are the following winners listed in order of grand champion, 1st reserved champion and 2nd reserve champion.

Flavored Bacon—Karl's Country Market, Menomonee Falls; Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood; and Wyttenbach Meats, Praire du Sac.

Bone-In Ham—Louie's Finer Meats, Inc., Cumberland; Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood; and The Meat Block, LLC, Greenville.

Flavored Summer Sausage—Louie's Finer Meats, Inc., Cumberland; The Meat Block, LLC, Greenville; and Sixth Street Market, Ashland.

Dried or Smoked Beef—Louie's Finer Meats, Inc., Cumberland; Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood; and Wyttenbach Meats, Praire du Sac.

Traditional Snack Sausages—Karl's Country Market, Menomonee Falls; Wyttenbach Meats, Praire du Sac; and The Meat Block, LLC, Greenville.

Specialty Cooked Bratwurst—The Meat Block, LLC, Greenville; Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood; and Ray's Market, Colby.

Restructured Jerky—Ray's Market, Colby; Karl's Country Market, Menomonee Falls; and Northwoods Locker LLC, Clayton.

Cured Specialty Meat Product—Geiss Meat Service, Merrill (Beef Bacon); Wilson Farm Meats, Elkhorn (Cottage Bacon); and Sailer's Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood (Canadian Bacon).

Dry/Semi-Dry Sausage—Louie's Finer Meats, Inc., Cumberland; Karl's Country Market, Menomonee Falls; and Geiss Meat Service, Merrill.

Last year former Gov. Scott Walker encouraged attendees to raise their bidder cards high for Wisconsin 4-H youth. Last year's auction generated over $100,000, and sights are set for a record-breaking amount in 2019.

Auction proceeds support Wisconsin 4-H activities including 4-H conference, teaching materials and workshops and overall development of 4-H youth.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/07/18/meat-products-champs-heading-blue-ribbon-auction-wi-state-fair/1773654001/