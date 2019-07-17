CLOSE

Manitowoc Minute's Charlie Berens will be part of the Farm Technology Days Block Party on July 24 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Come back to Jefferson County. That's the message people visiting Innovation Square at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will walk away with.

But first, as they walk through Innovation Square, they will be able to explore the history of the county and it's agricultural development. A historical display made possible with support from several local historical societies and museums in Jefferson County follows the progression of agriculture from 600 AD Native American agriculture to today's progressive farms.

Emphasizing the county's rich agricultural history will be a Family Farm Honor Wall recognizing the centennial farms and sesquitennial farms in the county.

An 1800s wagon from a Jefferson wagon company is a great spot to grab a selfie to commemorate the FTD visit.

Along with a walk through ag history, visitors can learn about the array of parks and public areas in Jefferson County where "Outdoor Recreation Meets Small Town Living," the county parks theme.

Innovation Square also provides exhibits focused on green power sources like solar, wind and methane. The health pavilion emphasizes the county's focus on public health with displays from Fort Memorial Hospital and Watertown Regional Medical Center.

The largest outdoor celebration of agriculture in Wisconsin deserves a toast just as big at the first-ever extended show hours on July 24. The Taste of Jefferson County Block Party from 3 - 7 p.m. will feature samples of beer, wine and cheese in the Rural Event center. The event will be lead by Charlie Berens of The Manitowoc Minute.

