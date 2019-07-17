CLOSE

Tent city begins to take shape on June 7 at the Walter Grain Farms in Johson Creek for the Jefferson County Farm Technology Days. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Those who are not a member of the farming community and are wondering if Farm Technology Days has something for them, rest assured, the three-day outdoor event has something for everyone.

There is more than the daily field demos with the latest and greatest equipment, and more than the vintage equipment that will be demoed daily. There’s fun for the whole family.

The Future Generations Area will offer a wide variety of indoor and outdoor exhibits, including many hands-on activities for the kids. A few activities include Bridges Library System, Ag in the Classroom, Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers, Wisconsin Farmers Union and many more.

There will be a large Rural Event Center (REC) that will have live music and entertainment as well as many local vendors featuring their unique products. A few handmade products include handwoven rugs, oil paintings, hand painted wooden signs, caricature drawings and more.

Tickets are on sale now for Farm Technology Days’ “Block Party”. The event will take place during the extended show hours on Wednesday, July 24th from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Charlie Berens of the Manitowoc Minute will be headlining the event to celebrate, toast and roast all things Wisconsin. (Photo: Courtesy of FTD)

There will also be several speakers taking the stage in the REC as well. A few speakers include Jones Dairy Farm Chef, Shaun Edwards, the Sinnissippi Solar Project, Consumer Protection Division, the Honey Queen and Alice in Dairyland.

If that doesn’t have you convinced, be sure to check out Innovation Square which will highlight the history of Jefferson County and its agricultural development. Guided and supported by several local historical societies and museums, along with local historians, and experts on Jefferson County archaeology, attendees will find information and exhibits that show how agriculture in Jefferson County has progressed from 600 AD Native American agriculture to the foundation of America’s Dairyland to today’s progressive farms and innovative companies.

Maple syrup cream puffs are one of three new flavors of cream puffs debuting at the Jefferson County Farm Technology Days on July 23-25, 2019. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Also, if you get hungry, there will be plenty of delicious food available. The menu includes some local favorites such as Emil’s Pizza, Johnsonville brats and Jones Dairy Farm pork products. For dessert there will be ice cream sundaes featuring Mullen’s Ice Cream and famous Pine Cone cream puffs. There will be four different flavors of cream puffs, including original, raspberry, maple and Bavarian cream. Each day they will feature a different flavor of Johnsonville brats and creams puffs.

Still not convinced? There’s a special event happening Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. — a ‘Taste of Jefferson County BLOCK PARTY’ featuring local favorites including beer, wine, chocolate milk and more. Then get ready to toast Wisconsin Agriculture and the farmers who steward it, led by Charlie Berens, the comedian and creator of the wildly successful online series, The Manitowoc Minute.

Tickets are $15 to sample beer, wine and food and you will be required to show an ID at the door. For those under 21 or not wishing to sample beverages, tickets are available for $5 to sample food-only and still see Charlie Berens take the stage beginning at 5:30 pm.

This year’s show is hosted by Walter Grain Farms of Jefferson County at W5340 French Road, Johnson Creek. The show will be open Tuesday, July 23 to Thursday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended show hours until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

General admission is $8 at the gate with reduced admission of $5 after 3 pm on Wednesday only.

To learn more about Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, please visit the website at http://www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson/

