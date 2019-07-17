CLOSE

Master cheese carver Troy Landwehr will be in the Future Generations area at Farm Technology Days in Johnson Creek, July 23-25. (Photo: Ray Mueller)

Focusing on providing a hands-on educational experience for youth to create excitement about agriculture and careers in the ag industry, the large Future Generations area offers a wide variety of indoor and outdoor exhibits.

Attendees can find activities from Bridges Library System, 4-H groups, Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom and many more ways to explore the diversity of Wisconsin's ag industry.

New this year are theme days, including Ag Career Day on July 23, for youth to explore ag careers, Thank a Farmer Day on July 24, when attendees can write thank you cards to local farmers and Mascot Day on July 25, filled with local and surprise mascots.

Start the visit to the Future Generations area, sponsored by Compeer Financial, by picking up a passport to mark your visit through the exhibits and have a chance to receive prizes.

Indoor exhibits include learning about masonry, walking through stories about farming, getting a picture with Old MacDonald, taking part in hands-on activities with eggs and poultry, climb an obstacle course, learn about birds of prey and the various activities to explore through 4-H.

Watch cheese carver Troy Landwehr as he carves a 40-pound block of cheese donated by Kraemer Cheese of Watertown.

Youth can test their skills in farm activities at the outdoor chore challenge, see a life-size Lincoln Log Cabin, compete in a pedal tractor pull, try archery, visit the Wisconsin Spudmobile, or challenge a friend at an outdoor game of checkers, tic-tac toe or Jenga.

Whether a farm-kid at heart, living on a farm or wondering what careers there are in agriculture, the Future Generations area has something for everyone.

