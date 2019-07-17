CLOSE

The soil pit at the Progress Pavilion is a popular stop for curious visitors at Farm Technology Days. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Numerous agencies support farmers throughout the state. The Progress Pavilion brings some of those agencies together in one spot during Farm Technology Days. From U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) agencies to farmer-led watershed groups to forestry, tour through the Progress Pavilion to learn more.

USDA booths include the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) 70-foot soil pit where attendees can learn and see the importance of healthy soils, soil structure aggregation and no till, a display on soil health and Wisconsin pollinators.

Learn about the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) programs and services, including nutrition management to learn about program that address soil and water issues and Wisconsin Safe Produce to help produce growers prepare for the Food Safety Modernization Act and the Produce Safety Rule.

Are you interested in wildlife, water quality, or timber? Check out the forestry booth.

The Farmer-Led Watershed Groups booth is a collection of county agencies and environmental groups that help farmers improve soil health and water quality in their communities.

The next generation of farmers starts with ag education. Wisconsin Team Ag-Ed serves school-based agricultural education and Future Farmers of America. Learn more about the group at the Progress Pavilion.

Learn about the 16 colleges of the Wisconsin Technical College System and new programs in agriculture, food and natural resources, ag mechanics and more.

Whether it's plumbing safety or septic systems, there's lots to explore in the Progress Pavilion.

Carol Spaeth-Bauer at 262-875-9490 or carol.spaeth-bauer@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at cspaethbauer or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carol.spaethbauer.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/07/17/ag-information-galore-farm-technology-days-progress-pavilion/1731011001/