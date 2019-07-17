CLOSE

Tent city can be seen under construction behind a sign for Farm Technology Days on County A in Jefferson County on June 7. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

There are many reasons to attend this year’s Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (FTD) hosted by Walter Grain Farms of Jefferson County, but here are 10 new reasons.

1. Ag Career Day - On Tuesday, July 23 students grades 7-12 are eligible to participate in an interactive career scavenger hunt, powered by Allflex Livestock Intelligence. Each student will be wearing a lanyard that holds a cow RFID tag. Students will then be given a clue sheet leading them through 12 stops in tent city where they will need to scan their RFID tag with an Allflex wand.

To participate in Ag Career Day, students must register online or with their FFA or SkillsUSA Chapter. The trips are FFA Chapter sponsored events and participants will be provided free transportation, a free Ag Career Day t-shirt and free admission to the show. Students will need to bring cash to purchase food and beverages.

For more information, contact Peter Curran at 608.658.4452 or peter.curran@plantpioneer.com.

Pioneer Pete talks about the ag career day offered for the first time ever at Jefferson County Farm Technology Days 2019. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

2. Extended Show Hours - On Wednesday, July 24 the show will be open until 7 p.m. with reduced admission of $5 after 3 p.m.

3. Taste of Jefferson County BLOCK PARTY - To give attendees a taste of popular local food and beverages, we will have a sampling event from some of Wisconsin’s favorites beer, wine, cheese and more beginning at 3 p.m. in Innovation Square. Tickets can be purchased onsite or online at: https://tinyurl.com/y4lruewp.

4. Charlie Berens - Comedian and creator of the famous online series, “The Manitowoc Minute” will join FTD on Wednesday afternoon for the Taste of Jefferson County BLOCK Party to help roast and toast all things Wisconsin to help celebrate Agriculture as the $88 billion industry that it is.

5. Cream Puffs - There will be four different flavors of the Pine Cone’s cream puffs available including original, raspberry, maple and Bavarian cream. A different flavor will be featured each day.

Raspberry cream puffs are one of three new flavors of cream puffs that will be offered at the Jefferson County Farm Technology Days on July 23-25. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

6. Food Drive - The Jefferson County FTD Foods Committee is working in conjunction with the Food Pantries of Jefferson County to collect non-perishable food items at each admission gate during the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days show. Each person is asked to donate at least one item. In return for your donation, guests will receive a voucher that can be redeemed at a beverage tent for items including cookies, coupons or other promotional items.

7. Drain Tiling Demonstrations - Timewell Drainage Products are pleased to announce tile drainage installation demonstrations in partnership with host farmer and drainage contractor Walter Grain Farms in Jefferson County.

Tiling demonstrations will be a new feature at 2019 WFTD where growers can see first-hand modern drainage system installation and Edge of Field practices. Tiling demonstrations will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. each day of the event, weather permitting.

8. Heritage Tractors - From today to yesterday, this year’s Heritage Tractor Area will be staffed by members and supporters of the Ixonia Vintage Tractor Expo Club. Tractors will be featured from 1954 to celebrate the first year that Wisconsin Farm Progress Days was held and from 1984, which is the year the Walters first held the show on their farm. A plowing demonstration will be held each morning of the show at 10 a.m.

Cravin' the Cream Puff the Jefferson County Farm Technology Days mascot will be among other mascots attending the event, which runs juyl 23-25. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

9. Thank a Farmer Day - On Wednesday, July 24, celebrate the work of the farmer by emphasizing the Culver’s “Thank a Farmer” Booth. Attendees will have the chance to write thank you cards to local farmers and show their appreciation for the work farmers do for us each day.

10. Mascot Day - On Thursday, July 25 will be a fun-filled day with sponsoring a mascot day. Come out and celebrate local businesses in Jefferson County by snapping a photo with local mascots and see a surprise from some celebrity mascots.

