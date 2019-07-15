CLOSE

Guests at a VIP preview event at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center walk through the dairy cow exhibit at the center on July 16, 2018. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center will be celebrating one year of educating individuals about Wisconsin agriculture — starting Sunday, July 21 and culminating on Farm Wisconsin’s one-year anniversary date Sunday, July 28.

The celebration will include an entire week of promotions, kicking off on July 21, which is also National Ice Cream Sundae Day.

Promotional activities include the following.

• Sunday, July 21 – Free Cedar Crest ice cream sundae. Celebrate National Ice Cream Sundae Day properly — with a free ice cream sundae with paid admission — thanks to Cedar Crest Ice Cream.

• Monday, July 22 – Kids get in free with a paid adult admission, limit two free kids admission per paid adult.

• Tuesday, July 23 -Thursday, July 25 – Half-Price admission with Salvation Army Food Pantry donation. Bring in canned meat, fruits, vegetables or other items from the Salvation Army’s most wanted items list and receive half off your daily admission. One or more food item required per person.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center opened July 28, 2018 in Manitowoc. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

• Friday, July 26 - Sunday, July 28 – Free ice cream with admission. Celebrate Ice Cream Month and receive a FREE cup of ice cream after your Farm Wisconsin paid experience, compliments of the Manitowoc County Dairy Promotion Committee.

• Saturday, July 27 – STEM Saturday. Participate in various ag STEM related activities and receive a free cup of ice cream after your paid experience, compliments of the Manitowoc County Dairy Promotion Committee.

• Sunday, July 28th – Kids get in free. Farm Wisconsin opened one year ago today and kids get in free with a paid adult. Limit two free kids’ admissions per paid adult — and everyone in your party receives a free cup of ice cream after your paid experience, compliments of the Manitowoc County Dairy Promotion Committee.

