A rainfall simulator that shows the real life impacts of no-till and cover cropping measures. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The University of Wisconsin Division of Extension is teaming up with the Shell Lake Yellow River Farmer-Led Watershed Council to host a soil health field day on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

The training will be held at Todd Schrankel and Dick Schlapper Farms at N4315 Tozer Lake Road in Shell Lake and will feature NRCS and Division of Extension soil health experts Kevin Erb, Tim Miland, and Jamie Patton.

Participants will learn the basics of soil health, see a rainfall simulator demonstration, receive a soil health testing kit, and learn how to use their kit to compare soil health in different fields on their farming operation.

The kit includes: soil compaction probe; soil infiltration test; soil aggregation stability (slake) test; digital soil thermometer and other resources to help participants learn how to improve soil health on their farm.

“Learning how to manage soil health is essential to maximize profitability, especially in a time of lower farm prices,” said Kevin Erb of the Division of Extension’s Conservation Professional Training Program. “Little changes to soil management can dramatically impact rainfall infiltration, conserving moisture in dry times and reducing compaction in wet years.”

Pre-registration is required by Friday July 12, 2019. The training is $25 and includes lunch and a soil health kit. Space is limited with priority given to those farming or managing land in and around the 9-Key element watersheds. To register or for more information, contact: Kevin Schoessow Spooner Agriculture Research Station kevin.schoessow@wisc.edu 715-635-3506 or 1-800-528-1914.

