The fair and festival season is officially underway in Wisconsin. All across the Badger state there is an event to appeal to everyone.
Feel like flying a kite or dancing a polka out in the street or checking out that hot rod from your teen years? Well, there's likely a festival for you.
And Wisconsinites know how to throw a good party with great music, cold drinks and plenty to eat from hot, pipping ears of corn slathered in butter to delectable cream puffs served at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Beginning with the Elroy Fair in June, there is a county or community fair scheduled for nearly every weekend during the summer, winding up with the Central Burnett County Fair in mid-September.
So get out your map, gas up the car and head on out this summer for some fun!
MAY
Door County Festival of Nature, May 23-May 25, Ridges Sanctuary, Bailey's Harbor.
Music Fest, May 24–26, New Glarus.
Spring Fling Arts & Crafts Faire, May 25, Winter.
Maifest, May 25-May 26, Lakeside Park, Jacksonport.
Rice Lake Aquafest, May 31-June 9, Rice Lake.
Memory Lane Car and Truck Show, May 31, Baraboo.
DairyFest, May 31-June 2, Marshfield. For event locations visit marshfieldchamber.com.
Fest Italia, May 31-June 2, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg.
Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival, May 31-June 2, Doyle Park, Little Chute.
June Dairy Days, May 31-June 2, Village Park, West Salem.
JUNE
Cows on the Concourse, June 1, downtown Madison.
Cruisin Shullsburg Car Show, June 1, downtown Shullsburg.
Janesville Jazz Fest, June 1, First Lutheran Church, Janesville.
Side Pork Fest & Hog Wild Run, June 1, Martin Park, Sturgeon Bay.
Outta Sight Kite Flight, June 1-2, Kennedy Park, Kenosha.
June Bug Days, June 5-8, Mill Pond Park, Baldwin.
Sparta ButterFest, June 6-9, Memorial Park, Sparta.
BrillionFest, June 7-8, downtown, Brillion.
Polkafest, June 7-8, downtown, New Glarus.
Door County Lighthouse Festival, June 7-9, http://www.dcmm.org.
Kraut Music Fest, June 7-9, Caledonia/Mt. Pleasant Memorial Park, Franksville.
Oconto CopperFest, June 7-9, Ner Park, Oconto.
Walleye Weekend, June 7-9, Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac.
Beer, Bacon & Cheese, June 8, downtown, New Glarus.
Playpalooza, June 8, Downtown Janesville.
Rhubarb Days, June 8, Millpond Park, Osceola.
Up North Beerfest, June 8-9, Hi-Pines Campground, Eagle River.
Walk in the Woods Art Fair, June 8, St. Germain.
Czech Heritage Festival, June 9, downtown, Hillsboro.
Dairylicious Day, June 9, Pioneer Park, Westfield.
Dairy Days at the Wade House, June 9-10, Greenbush.
Juneteenth Festival, June 10, Appleton City Park, Appleton.
Reedsburg Butterfest, June 12-16, Reedsburg.
Rock County Pork Fest, June 13, Rock Co. Fairgrounds, Janesville.
Blue Ox Music Festival, June 13-15, Whispering Pines Campground, Eau Claire.
Chilton Summer Festival, June 14-17, downtown, Chilton.
Cheese Derby, June 14, Hilbert Civic Park, Hilbert.
Blue Ox Music Festival, June 14-16, Whispering Pines Campground, Eau Claire.
Mackville Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull, June 14-16, Mackville.
Cranberry Blossom Festival, June 14-17, Wisconsin Rapids.
Dairy Day at the MOOseum, June 15, National Dairy Shrine Museum, Fort Atkinson.
Door County Beer Festival, June 15, Bailey's Harbor.
Fyr Bal Festival, June 15, Ephraim.
Tomah Kite Fest, June 15, Tomah School District Soccer Complex, Tomah.
Lakefront Festival of Arts, June 15-16, Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee.
Monroe Balloon and Blues Fest, June 15-16, Green Co. Fairgrounds, Monroe.
Polish Fest, June 15-17, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.
June Dairy Days/Rodeo Parade, June 16, downtown, Richland Center.
Rhubarb Festival, June 16, Shawano Co. Heritage Park, Shawano.
Spring Bluegrass Music Fest, June 16, Schumacher Farm, 5682 Hwy. 19/113, Waunakee.
Strawberry Fest, June 16, Main Street, Waupaca.
Taste of Wisconsin, June 16, downtown, Beaver Dam.
Taste of Plymouth, June 18, downtown, Plymouth.
Musky Festival, June 20-22, Hayward.
Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull, June 21-23, Tomah Recreational Park, Tomah.
Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival, June 21-22, East End Park, Hwy. 10/E. Wall St., Ellsworth.
Greek Fest, June 21-23, WI State Fair Park, West Allis.
Elroy Fair, June 21-24, Schultz Park, Elroy, www.elroyfair.com.
Verizon IndyCar Series Kohler Grand Prix and Perielli World Challenge, June 21-25, Road America, Elkhart Lake.
Cedarburg Strawberry Festival, June 22-23, downtown, Cedarburg.
Country Fest, June 27-29, Cadott.
Heidi Folk Festival and Heidi Play, June 28-30, New Glarus.
Blues, Brews and Food Truck Festival, Jun 29, New Glarus.
Central WI Auto Collectors Car Show, June 30, South Park, Ohio/Georgia Sts., Oshkosh.
Pommerntag, June 30, Rotary Park, 4100 W. Highland Rd., Mequon.
Summerfest, June 26-July 7, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.
JULY
Stoughton Fair, July 3-7, Stoughton, www.stoughtonfair.com
Midwestern Rodeo, July 4-6, Manawa.
Shell Lake Fine Arts Festival, July 6, Memorial Park, Shell Lake.
Sauk County Fair, July 8-14, Baraboo, www.saukcountyfair.com
Jefferson County Fair, July 10-14, Jefferson Co. Fairgrounds, Jefferson, www.jcfairpark.com
Lafayette County Fair, July 10-14, Darlington, www.layfayettecountyfair.org
Northern Wisconsin State Fair, July 10-14, Chippewa Falls, www.nwsfa.com
Country Boom music fest, July 11-13, West Salem.
Iola Old Car Show & Swap Meet, July 11-13, Iola Old Car Show Ground, 130 Jensen Dr., Iola.
Ribfest Elkhorn, July 11-13, Walworth Co. Fairgrounds, Elkhorn.
Bastille Days, July 11-14, East Town/Cathedral Square, Milwaukee.
Blake’s Prairie Jr. Fair, July 11-14, Bloomington, www.blakesprairiefair.org
Kewaunee County Fair, July 11-14, Kewaunee Co. Fairgrounds, Luxemburg, kewauneectyfair.com
Lodi Agricultural Fair, July 11-14, Lodi, www.lodiagfair.com
Neillsville Heritage Days, July 11-14, Schuster Park, Neillsville.
Great Greenville Catfish Extravaganza, July 12-13, Greenville Lions Park, Greenville.
Millers at Milwaukee-Vintage Indy Car Event, July 12-13, WI State Fairgrounds, West Allis.
Subfest, July 12-14, Wisconsin Maritime Museum, Manitowoc.
Turtle Lake Inter-County Fair, July 12-14, Turtle Lake Village Park, Turtle Lake.
Seneca Ridge & Valley Rally, July 13, Seneca.
Warbirds and Classics Over the Midwest, July 15-17, Wellnitz Field, Fond du Lac.
Head of the Lakes Fair, July 16-21, Superior, www.holfair.com
Barron County Fair, July 17-21, Rice Lake, www.barroncountyfair.com
Fond du Lac County Fair, July 17-21, Fond du Lac, www.fonddulaccountyfair.com
Green County Fair, July 17-21, Monroe, www.greencountyfair.net
LaCrosse Interstate Fair, July 17-21, West Salem, www.lacrosseinterstatefair.com
St. Croix County Fair, July 17-21, Glenwood City, www.stcroixcofair.com
Waukesha County Fair, July 17-21, Waukesha, www.waukeshacountyfair.com
Country Jam, July 18-20, Eau Claire.
Paperfest, July 18-20, Sunset Park, Kimberly, WI.
Rock USA, July 18-20, Oshkosh.
Country Thunder, July 18-21, Twin Lakes.
Dane County Fair, July 18-21, Madison, www.danecountyfair.com
Marquette County Fair, July 18-21, Westfield, www.marquettecountyfair.org
Portage County Fair of Amherst, July 18-21, Amherst, www.amherstfair.com
Pulaski Polka Days, July 18-21, Pulaski Polka Grounds, 429 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski.
Trempealeau County Fair, July 18-21, Galesville, www.trempealeaucountyfair.com
Colby Cheese Days, July 19-20, downtown, Colby.
Owen Junior Fair, July 19-21, Mill Pond Park, Owen.
Baraboo’s Big Top Parade & Circus Celebration, July 20, downtown, Baraboo.
WI Farm Technology Days, July 23-25, Walter Grain Farms,W5340 French Rd., Johnson Creek.
Outagamie County Fair, July 23-28, Seymour, www.outagamiecountyfair.com
Washington County Fair, July 23-28, West Bend, www.wcfairpark.com
Rock County Fair, July 23-28, Janesville, www.rockcounty4hfair.com
Columbia County Fair, July 24-28, Portage, www.columbiacofair.com
Dunn County Fair, July 24-28, Menomonie, www.dunncountyfair.org
Eau Claire County Fair, July 24-28, Eau Claire, www.eauclairecountyfair.org
Langlade County Fair, July 24-28, Antigo, www.langladecountyfair.com
Monroe County Fair, July 24-28, Tomah, www.monroecountyfair.com
Racine County Fair, July 24-28, Union Grove, www.racinecountyfair.com
Polk County Fair, July 25-28, St. Croix Falls, www.polkcountyfair.com
Taylor County Fair, July 25-28, Medford, www.witaylorcountyfair.com
Washburn County Fair, July 25-28, Spooner, www.washburncountyfair.com
German Fest, July 26-28, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.
Holland Festival, July 26-28, Memorial Park, Cedar Grove.
Wisconsin Valley Fair, Jul 30-Aug. 4, Wausau, www.wisconsinvalleyfair.com
Door County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, Sturgeon Bay, www.doorcountyfair.com
Jackson County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, Black River Falls, www.jacksoncountyfairwi.com
Ozaukee County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, Cedarburg, www.ozaukeecountyfair.com
Winnebago County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, Oshkosh, www.winnebagocountyfaironline.com
AUGUST
Buffalo/Pepin County Fair, Aug. 1-4, Mondovi, www.buffalocountyfairwi.com
Community Fair, Aug. 1-3, fairgrounds, Bloomer.
Green Lake County Fair, Aug. 1-4, Green Lake, www.greenlake.uwex.edu
Iron County Fair, Aug. 1-4, Saxon, www.ironcountyfair.org
Mile of Music Festival, Aug. 1-4, downtown, Appleton.
Oneida County Fair, Aug. 1-4, Rhinelander, www.oneidacountyfair@gmail.com
WI State Fair, Aug. 1-11, West Allis, www.wistatefair.com
Johnsonville Brat Days, Aug. 2-3, Kiwanis Park, Sheboygan.
Firefest, Aug. 3-4, New Glarus.
Cherry Fest, Aug. 4, Lakeside Park, Jacksonport.
Swiss Volksfest, Aug 4, New Glarus.
Boone County Fair. Aug. 6-11, Boone Co. Fairgrounds, Belvidere, IA.
Alto 4-H & Farm Bureau Fair, Aug. 7-8, W12785 County Highway AS, Waupun.
Adams County Fair, Aug. 7-11, Adams Co. Fairground, Friendship.
Clark County Fair, Aug. 7-11, Clark Co. Fairground, Neillsville, www.co.clark.wi.us
Adams County Fair, Aug. 8-11, Friendship, www.adamscountyfairwi.com
Bayfield County Fair, Aug. 8-11, Iron River, www.bayfieldcounty.org
Rusk County Fair, Aug. 8-11, Ladysmith, www.rusk.uwex.edu/junior-fair
Vilas County Fair, Aug. 8-11, Eagle River, www.vilascountyfair.com
Pierce County Fair, Aug. 8-12, Ellsworth, www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.php
Burger Fest & Balloon Rally, Aug. 9-10, downtown, Seymour.
Spirit-Hill-Ogema 4-H Fair, Aug. 9-10, Spirit Town Hall, Ogema.
Waupun Truck-N-Show, Aug. 9-10, Waupun Community Center, Waupun.
Grant County Fair. Aug. 11-18, Lancaster, www.grantcountyfairwi.org
Juneau County Fair, Aug. 11-18, Mauston, www.juneaucountyfair.com
Brown County Fair, Aug. 14-18, DePere, www.browncountyfair.com
Dodge County Fair. Aug. 14-18, Beaver Dam, www.dodgecountyfairgrounds.com
Kenosha County Fair, Aug. 14-18, Wilmot, www.kenoshaco.fair.com
Lincoln County Fair, Aug. 14-18, Merrill, www.lincolncofair.com
Warbirds and Classics over the Midwest, Aug. 15-17, Fond du Lac Aeromodelers Wellnitz Field, Fond du Lac.
Ashland County Fair, Aug. 15-18, Marengo, www.ashlandcofair.org
Athens Fair, Aug. 15-18, Athens, 715-257-7619.
Irish Fest, Aug. 15-18, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.
Oconto County Fair, Aug. 15-18, Gillett, www.oconotocountyfair.org
Waushara County Fair, Aug. 15-18, Wautoma, www.wausharacofair.com
Butternut Community Fair, Aug. 16-18, Butternut Community Park, Butternut.
Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club, Aug. 16-18, Baraboo.
Washington Island Fair, Aug. 17, Washington Island School Grounds, Washington Island.
Yum Yum Fest, Aug. 18, Central Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison.
Central Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 20-25, Marshfield, www.centralwisconsinstatefair.com
Manitowoc County Fair, Aug. 21-25, Manitowoc, www.manitowoccounty.com/fair
Price County Fair, Aug. 21-25, Phillips, www.pricecountyfair.com
Waupaca County Fair, Aug. 21-25, Weyauwega, www.waupacacountyfair.org
Burnett County Fair, Aug. 22-25, Grantsburg, www.fagrantsburgfair.com
Crawford County Fair, Aug. 22-25, Gays Mills, www.crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com
Marinette County Fair, Aug. 22-25, Wausaukee, www.marinettecountyfair.com
Mexican Fiesta, Aug. 22-25, Henry Maier Festival Grounds, Milwaukee.
Sawyer County Fair, Aug. 22-25, Hayward, www.sawyercountyfair.org
Florence County Fair, Aug. 23-25, Florence, www.florencecountyfair.com
Shawano County Fair, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, Shawano, www.shawanocountyfair.net
Sheboygan County Fair, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, Plymouth, www.shecofair.com
Walworth County Fair, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, Elkhorn, www.walworthcountyfair.com
Iowa County Fair, Aug. 29-Sept. 2, Mineral Point, www.iowacountyfair.org
Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, Aug. 30-31, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac.
Calumet County Fair, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, Chilton, www.calumetcountyfair.com
Rosholt (Portage Co.) Fair, Aug. 30,Sept. 2, Rosholt Fair Park, Rosholt.
Wilhelm Tell Festival, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, New Glarus.
Los Dells music fest, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Mauston.
Cheese-a-Palooza, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Kenosha Harbor, Kenosha.
Kites Over Lake Michigan, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Neshotah Beach, Two Rivers.
Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw & Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Prairie du Sac.
SEPTEMBER
Portage County Fair, Sept. 1-4, Rosholt, www.rosholtfair.com
Richland County Fair, Sept. 4-8, Richland Center, www.fair.co.richland.wi.us
Forest County Fair, Sept. 6-8, Crandon, Forest County Fair Facebook 7
WI Sheep and Wool Festival, Sept. 6-8, Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Vernon County Fair, Sept. 11-15, Vernon Co. Fairgrounds, Viroqua, www.fair.co.richland.wi.us
Gemuetlichkeit Days, Sept. 13-15, Jefferson Co. fairgrounds, Jefferson.
Viola Horse and Colt Show, Sept. 20-21, downtown, Viola
Central Burnett County Fair, Sept. 20-22, Webster, www.bcfair.org
New Glarus Oktoberfest, Sept. 26-29, New Glarus.
Warrens Cranberry Festival, Sept. 27-29, downtown, Warrens.
Civil War Weekend, Sept. 27-29, Wade House Historic Site, Greenbush.
