Contestants get into the spirit at the State Cow Chip Throw at Prairie du Sac. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The fair and festival season is officially underway in Wisconsin. All across the Badger state there is an event to appeal to everyone.

Feel like flying a kite or dancing a polka out in the street or checking out that hot rod from your teen years? Well, there's likely a festival for you.

And Wisconsinites know how to throw a good party with great music, cold drinks and plenty to eat from hot, pipping ears of corn slathered in butter to delectable cream puffs served at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Beginning with the Elroy Fair in June, there is a county or community fair scheduled for nearly every weekend during the summer, winding up with the Central Burnett County Fair in mid-September.

So get out your map, gas up the car and head on out this summer for some fun!

MAY

Door County Festival of Nature, May 23-May 25, Ridges Sanctuary, Bailey's Harbor.

Music Fest, May 24–26, New Glarus.

Spring Fling Arts & Crafts Faire, May 25, Winter.

Maifest, May 25-May 26, Lakeside Park, Jacksonport.

Rice Lake Aquafest, May 31-June 9, Rice Lake.

Memory Lane Car and Truck Show, May 31, Baraboo.

DairyFest, May 31-June 2, Marshfield. For event locations visit marshfieldchamber.com.

Fest Italia, May 31-June 2, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg.

Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival, May 31-June 2, Doyle Park, Little Chute.

June Dairy Days, May 31-June 2, Village Park, West Salem.

The tasting of up to 30 samples of cheese is a popular attraction at the Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival. (Photo: Ray Mueller)

JUNE

Cows on the Concourse, June 1, downtown Madison.

Cruisin Shullsburg Car Show, June 1, downtown Shullsburg.

Janesville Jazz Fest, June 1, First Lutheran Church, Janesville.

Side Pork Fest & Hog Wild Run, June 1, Martin Park, Sturgeon Bay.

Outta Sight Kite Flight, June 1-2, Kennedy Park, Kenosha.

June Bug Days, June 5-8, Mill Pond Park, Baldwin.

Sparta ButterFest, June 6-9, Memorial Park, Sparta.

BrillionFest, June 7-8, downtown, Brillion.

Polkafest, June 7-8, downtown, New Glarus.

Door County Lighthouse Festival, June 7-9, http://www.dcmm.org.

Kraut Music Fest, June 7-9, Caledonia/Mt. Pleasant Memorial Park, Franksville.

Oconto CopperFest, June 7-9, Ner Park, Oconto.

Boys 6 and under run in Fond du Lac's 2017 Walleye Weekend 1/3 mile run Saturday June 10, 2017 in Lakeside Park. The festival took place on June 9, 10 and 11. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Walleye Weekend, June 7-9, Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac.

Beer, Bacon & Cheese, June 8, downtown, New Glarus.

Playpalooza, June 8, Downtown Janesville.

Rhubarb Days, June 8, Millpond Park, Osceola.

Up North Beerfest, June 8-9, Hi-Pines Campground, Eagle River.

Walk in the Woods Art Fair, June 8, St. Germain.

Czech Heritage Festival, June 9, downtown, Hillsboro.

Dairylicious Day, June 9, Pioneer Park, Westfield.

Dairy Days at the Wade House, June 9-10, Greenbush.

Juneteenth Festival, June 10, Appleton City Park, Appleton.

Reedsburg Butterfest, June 12-16, Reedsburg.

Rock County Pork Fest, June 13, Rock Co. Fairgrounds, Janesville.

Blue Ox Music Festival, June 13-15, Whispering Pines Campground, Eau Claire.

Chilton Summer Festival, June 14-17, downtown, Chilton.

Cheese Derby, June 14, Hilbert Civic Park, Hilbert.

Blue Ox Music Festival, June 14-16, Whispering Pines Campground, Eau Claire.

Mackville Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull, June 14-16, Mackville.

Cranberry Blossom Festival, June 14-17, Wisconsin Rapids.

Dairy Day at the MOOseum, June 15, National Dairy Shrine Museum, Fort Atkinson.

Door County Beer Festival, June 15, Bailey's Harbor.

Fyr Bal Festival, June 15, Ephraim.

Tomah Kite Fest, June 15, Tomah School District Soccer Complex, Tomah.

Send your kites aloft at a kite festival along Lake Michigan. (Photo: Chuck Snyder, Credit Photo/CHUCK SNYDER)

Lakefront Festival of Arts, June 15-16, Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee.

Monroe Balloon and Blues Fest, June 15-16, Green Co. Fairgrounds, Monroe.

Polish Fest, June 15-17, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.

June Dairy Days/Rodeo Parade, June 16, downtown, Richland Center.

Rhubarb Festival, June 16, Shawano Co. Heritage Park, Shawano.

Spring Bluegrass Music Fest, June 16, Schumacher Farm, 5682 Hwy. 19/113, Waunakee.

Strawberry Fest, June 16, Main Street, Waupaca.

Taste of Wisconsin, June 16, downtown, Beaver Dam.

Taste of Plymouth, June 18, downtown, Plymouth.

Musky Festival, June 20-22, Hayward.

Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull, June 21-23, Tomah Recreational Park, Tomah.

Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival, June 21-22, East End Park, Hwy. 10/E. Wall St., Ellsworth.

Greek Fest, June 21-23, WI State Fair Park, West Allis.

Elroy Fair, June 21-24, Schultz Park, Elroy, www.elroyfair.com.

Verizon IndyCar Series Kohler Grand Prix and Perielli World Challenge, June 21-25, Road America, Elkhart Lake.

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival, June 22-23, downtown, Cedarburg.

Country Fest, June 27-29, Cadott.

Heidi Folk Festival and Heidi Play, June 28-30, New Glarus.

Blues, Brews and Food Truck Festival, Jun 29, New Glarus.

Central WI Auto Collectors Car Show, June 30, South Park, Ohio/Georgia Sts., Oshkosh.

Pommerntag, June 30, Rotary Park, 4100 W. Highland Rd., Mequon.

Summerfest, June 26-July 7, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.

A rendering of the new seating bowl inside Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The venue will still be about 23,000 capacity, but will add more aisles and wider pathways, and feature better sightlines. (Photo: Courtesy of Summerfest)

JULY

Stoughton Fair, July 3-7, Stoughton, www.stoughtonfair.com

Midwestern Rodeo, July 4-6, Manawa.

Shell Lake Fine Arts Festival, July 6, Memorial Park, Shell Lake.

Sauk County Fair, July 8-14, Baraboo, www.saukcountyfair.com

Jefferson County Fair, July 10-14, Jefferson Co. Fairgrounds, Jefferson, www.jcfairpark.com

Lafayette County Fair, July 10-14, Darlington, www.layfayettecountyfair.org

Northern Wisconsin State Fair, July 10-14, Chippewa Falls, www.nwsfa.com

Country Boom music fest, July 11-13, West Salem.

Iola Old Car Show & Swap Meet, July 11-13, Iola Old Car Show Ground, 130 Jensen Dr., Iola.

Ribfest Elkhorn, July 11-13, Walworth Co. Fairgrounds, Elkhorn.

Bastille Days, July 11-14, East Town/Cathedral Square, Milwaukee.

Blake’s Prairie Jr. Fair, July 11-14, Bloomington, www.blakesprairiefair.org

Kewaunee County Fair, July 11-14, Kewaunee Co. Fairgrounds, Luxemburg, kewauneectyfair.com

Lodi Agricultural Fair, July 11-14, Lodi, www.lodiagfair.com

Music festivals are a big draw during the summer months in Wisconsin. (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Neillsville Heritage Days, July 11-14, Schuster Park, Neillsville.

Great Greenville Catfish Extravaganza, July 12-13, Greenville Lions Park, Greenville.

Millers at Milwaukee-Vintage Indy Car Event, July 12-13, WI State Fairgrounds, West Allis.

Subfest, July 12-14, Wisconsin Maritime Museum, Manitowoc.

Turtle Lake Inter-County Fair, July 12-14, Turtle Lake Village Park, Turtle Lake.

Seneca Ridge & Valley Rally, July 13, Seneca.

Warbirds and Classics Over the Midwest, July 15-17, Wellnitz Field, Fond du Lac.

Head of the Lakes Fair, July 16-21, Superior, www.holfair.com

Barron County Fair, July 17-21, Rice Lake, www.barroncountyfair.com

Fond du Lac County Fair, July 17-21, Fond du Lac, www.fonddulaccountyfair.com

Green County Fair, July 17-21, Monroe, www.greencountyfair.net

LaCrosse Interstate Fair, July 17-21, West Salem, www.lacrosseinterstatefair.com

St. Croix County Fair, July 17-21, Glenwood City, www.stcroixcofair.com

Waukesha County Fair, July 17-21, Waukesha, www.waukeshacountyfair.com

Country Jam, July 18-20, Eau Claire.

Paperfest, July 18-20, Sunset Park, Kimberly, WI.

Rock USA, July 18-20, Oshkosh.

Country Thunder, July 18-21, Twin Lakes.

Dane County Fair, July 18-21, Madison, www.danecountyfair.com

Marquette County Fair, July 18-21, Westfield, www.marquettecountyfair.org

Portage County Fair of Amherst, July 18-21, Amherst, www.amherstfair.com

Pulaski Polka Days, July 18-21, Pulaski Polka Grounds, 429 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski.

Trempealeau County Fair, July 18-21, Galesville, www.trempealeaucountyfair.com

Colby Cheese Days, July 19-20, downtown, Colby.

Owen Junior Fair, July 19-21, Mill Pond Park, Owen.

Baraboo’s Big Top Parade & Circus Celebration, July 20, downtown, Baraboo.

WI Farm Technology Days, July 23-25, Walter Grain Farms,W5340 French Rd., Johnson Creek.

Large farm equipment was a major attraction for showgoers at the 2018 Farm Technology Days in Marshfield. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Outagamie County Fair, July 23-28, Seymour, www.outagamiecountyfair.com

Washington County Fair, July 23-28, West Bend, www.wcfairpark.com

Rock County Fair, July 23-28, Janesville, www.rockcounty4hfair.com

Columbia County Fair, July 24-28, Portage, www.columbiacofair.com

Dunn County Fair, July 24-28, Menomonie, www.dunncountyfair.org

Eau Claire County Fair, July 24-28, Eau Claire, www.eauclairecountyfair.org

Langlade County Fair, July 24-28, Antigo, www.langladecountyfair.com

Monroe County Fair, July 24-28, Tomah, www.monroecountyfair.com

Racine County Fair, July 24-28, Union Grove, www.racinecountyfair.com

Polk County Fair, July 25-28, St. Croix Falls, www.polkcountyfair.com

Taylor County Fair, July 25-28, Medford, www.witaylorcountyfair.com

Washburn County Fair, July 25-28, Spooner, www.washburncountyfair.com

German Fest, July 26-28, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.

Holland Festival, July 26-28, Memorial Park, Cedar Grove.

Wisconsin Valley Fair, Jul 30-Aug. 4, Wausau, www.wisconsinvalleyfair.com

Door County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, Sturgeon Bay, www.doorcountyfair.com

Jackson County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, Black River Falls, www.jacksoncountyfairwi.com

Ozaukee County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, Cedarburg, www.ozaukeecountyfair.com

Winnebago County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, Oshkosh, www.winnebagocountyfaironline.com

AUGUST

Buffalo/Pepin County Fair, Aug. 1-4, Mondovi, www.buffalocountyfairwi.com

Community Fair, Aug. 1-3, fairgrounds, Bloomer.

Green Lake County Fair, Aug. 1-4, Green Lake, www.greenlake.uwex.edu

Iron County Fair, Aug. 1-4, Saxon, www.ironcountyfair.org

Mile of Music Festival, Aug. 1-4, downtown, Appleton.

Oneida County Fair, Aug. 1-4, Rhinelander, www.oneidacountyfair@gmail.com

No visit to the Wisconsin State Fair is complete without a homemade cream puff. (Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

WI State Fair, Aug. 1-11, West Allis, www.wistatefair.com

Johnsonville Brat Days, Aug. 2-3, Kiwanis Park, Sheboygan.

Firefest, Aug. 3-4, New Glarus.

Cherry Fest, Aug. 4, Lakeside Park, Jacksonport.

Swiss Volksfest, Aug 4, New Glarus.

Boone County Fair. Aug. 6-11, Boone Co. Fairgrounds, Belvidere, IA.

Alto 4-H & Farm Bureau Fair, Aug. 7-8, W12785 County Highway AS, Waupun.

Adams County Fair, Aug. 7-11, Adams Co. Fairground, Friendship.

Clark County Fair, Aug. 7-11, Clark Co. Fairground, Neillsville, www.co.clark.wi.us

Adams County Fair, Aug. 8-11, Friendship, www.adamscountyfairwi.com

Bayfield County Fair, Aug. 8-11, Iron River, www.bayfieldcounty.org

Rusk County Fair, Aug. 8-11, Ladysmith, www.rusk.uwex.edu/junior-fair

Vilas County Fair, Aug. 8-11, Eagle River, www.vilascountyfair.com

Pierce County Fair, Aug. 8-12, Ellsworth, www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.php

Burger Fest & Balloon Rally, Aug. 9-10, downtown, Seymour.

Spirit-Hill-Ogema 4-H Fair, Aug. 9-10, Spirit Town Hall, Ogema.

Waupun Truck-N-Show, Aug. 9-10, Waupun Community Center, Waupun.

Grant County Fair. Aug. 11-18, Lancaster, www.grantcountyfairwi.org

Juneau County Fair, Aug. 11-18, Mauston, www.juneaucountyfair.com

Brown County Fair, Aug. 14-18, DePere, www.browncountyfair.com

Dodge County Fair. Aug. 14-18, Beaver Dam, www.dodgecountyfairgrounds.com

Kenosha County Fair, Aug. 14-18, Wilmot, www.kenoshaco.fair.com

Locally sourced foods from pork to cream puffs and cranberries are a hit at festivals and fairs throughout Wisconsin. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Lincoln County Fair, Aug. 14-18, Merrill, www.lincolncofair.com

Warbirds and Classics over the Midwest, Aug. 15-17, Fond du Lac Aeromodelers Wellnitz Field, Fond du Lac.

Ashland County Fair, Aug. 15-18, Marengo, www.ashlandcofair.org

Athens Fair, Aug. 15-18, Athens, 715-257-7619.

Irish Fest, Aug. 15-18, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee.

Oconto County Fair, Aug. 15-18, Gillett, www.oconotocountyfair.org

Waushara County Fair, Aug. 15-18, Wautoma, www.wausharacofair.com

Butternut Community Fair, Aug. 16-18, Butternut Community Park, Butternut.

Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club, Aug. 16-18, Baraboo.

Washington Island Fair, Aug. 17, Washington Island School Grounds, Washington Island.

Yum Yum Fest, Aug. 18, Central Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison.

Central Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 20-25, Marshfield, www.centralwisconsinstatefair.com

Manitowoc County Fair, Aug. 21-25, Manitowoc, www.manitowoccounty.com/fair

Price County Fair, Aug. 21-25, Phillips, www.pricecountyfair.com

Waupaca County Fair, Aug. 21-25, Weyauwega, www.waupacacountyfair.org

Burnett County Fair, Aug. 22-25, Grantsburg, www.fagrantsburgfair.com

Crawford County Fair, Aug. 22-25, Gays Mills, www.crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com

Marinette County Fair, Aug. 22-25, Wausaukee, www.marinettecountyfair.com

Mexican Fiesta, Aug. 22-25, Henry Maier Festival Grounds, Milwaukee.

Enjoy one of many fairs throughout Wisconsin this summer. (Photo: Freddie Herpin)

Sawyer County Fair, Aug. 22-25, Hayward, www.sawyercountyfair.org

Florence County Fair, Aug. 23-25, Florence, www.florencecountyfair.com

Shawano County Fair, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, Shawano, www.shawanocountyfair.net

Sheboygan County Fair, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, Plymouth, www.shecofair.com

Walworth County Fair, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, Elkhorn, www.walworthcountyfair.com

Iowa County Fair, Aug. 29-Sept. 2, Mineral Point, www.iowacountyfair.org

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, Aug. 30-31, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac.

Calumet County Fair, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, Chilton, www.calumetcountyfair.com

Rosholt (Portage Co.) Fair, Aug. 30,Sept. 2, Rosholt Fair Park, Rosholt.

Wilhelm Tell Festival, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, New Glarus.

Los Dells music fest, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Mauston.

Cheese-a-Palooza, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Kenosha Harbor, Kenosha.

Kites Over Lake Michigan, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Neshotah Beach, Two Rivers.

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw & Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Prairie du Sac.

43rd annual Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw and Festival Sept. 2, 2017, at Marion Park in Prairie du Sac. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

SEPTEMBER

Portage County Fair, Sept. 1-4, Rosholt, www.rosholtfair.com

Richland County Fair, Sept. 4-8, Richland Center, www.fair.co.richland.wi.us

Forest County Fair, Sept. 6-8, Crandon, Forest County Fair Facebook 7

WI Sheep and Wool Festival, Sept. 6-8, Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Vernon County Fair, Sept. 11-15, Vernon Co. Fairgrounds, Viroqua, www.fair.co.richland.wi.us

Gemuetlichkeit Days, Sept. 13-15, Jefferson Co. fairgrounds, Jefferson.

Viola Horse and Colt Show, Sept. 20-21, downtown, Viola

Central Burnett County Fair, Sept. 20-22, Webster, www.bcfair.org

New Glarus Oktoberfest, Sept. 26-29, New Glarus.

Warrens Cranberry Festival, Sept. 27-29, downtown, Warrens.

Civil War Weekend, Sept. 27-29, Wade House Historic Site, Greenbush.

Cranberry Festival royalty cook up cranberries for serving over ice cream at the fest in Warrens. (Photo: Johnny Jones)

