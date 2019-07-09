CLOSE

Jefferson Co. Farm Technology Days will host its first ever food drive as a way to give back to local communities. (Photo: ~Courtesy of Curbing Hunger)

Jefferson County Farm Technology Days (FTD), taking place July 23-25th at Walter Grain Farms in Johnson Creek will be hosting an inaugural food drive. This event is designed for event attendees to further give back to the surrounding communities.

“Food pantries are running low on food during July as kids have been out of school for one month,” says Tracy Brandel, Jefferson County Farm Technology Days executive board member. “If every person could bring one non-perishable food item, we could supply over 40,000 items to our local food pantries.”

The Jefferson County FTD Foods Committee is working in conjunction with the Food Pantries of Jefferson County to collect non-perishable food items at each admission gate during the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days show. Each person is asked to donate at least one item. In return for your donation, guests will receive a voucher that can be redeemed at a beverage tent for items including cookies, coupons or other promotional items.

Jefferson County will be hosting the 2019 Farm Technology Days (Photo: Supplied)

To learn more about Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, please visit our website at http://www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson/

