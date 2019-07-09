CLOSE

Troy Vandenberg, who has benefited from the medical care at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, meets “Highway,” the cow at the 2018 Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Garden Party. Troy was one of the non-profit’s keynote speakers. Highway was visiting with guests. (Photo: Joey Opsal)

KAUKAUNA — There’s still time to step up.

On Saturday, July 27, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin will host its ninth annual Garden Party in De Pere, benefiting Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Businesses and individuals have the opportunity to participate in this always-memorable evening of friendship and philanthropy.

Over the past eight years, Dairy Cares has gifted a combined total of more than $1 million to Children’s Hospital, a Milwaukee-based medical system that provides health care services to some of the most critically ill children. While the bulk of these funds have been raised by Wisconsin dairy farmers and dairy industry partners, the participation and support of any interested organizations or individuals is welcome.

“Every sponsor, every donor, plays a key role in supporting these children and their families,” says Jim Ostrom, dairyman and co-founder of Dairy Cares. “We can all make a difference in their lives.”

Last year, Children’s Hospital named its new simulation lab in honor of Dairy Cares for the group’s ongoing support. The lab is an experiential learning space that helps doctors and nurses practice and prepare for medical crises and worst-case scenarios.

How to give

Making your gift to Dairy Cares is easy. To give online, visit chw.org/dairycares. For more information on becoming a Dairy Cares sponsor, visit www.dairycaresofwisconsin.org, or contact Laurie Fischer at 920-366-1880 or laurie@lauriefischergroup.com. Sponsorships can also be mailed directly to Dairy Cares of Wisconsin, Inc., 1835 E. Edgewood Drive, Suite 10571, Appleton, Wis., 54913.

About Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Headquartered in Milwaukee, the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin provides statewide care through 40 different locations. These various sites provide a range of specialized services, from dealing with childhood terminal illness and cancer to psychological disorders. Experts in premature birth, the neonatal intensive care unit is ranked top in the nation.For more information, visit the website at chw.org.

