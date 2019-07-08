CLOSE

Teaming up with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is highlighting the importance of Wisconsin's signature industry for consumers and honoring Wisconsin dairy farmers, including Farmers Appreciation Day and pre-game tailgate on Aug. 11.

“The Brewers are very supportive of the Wisconsin dairy industry and want to do as much as they can to shine a spotlight on our hard-working farmers,” said dairy farmer and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board President Jeff Strassburg. “They reach nearly 3 million fans each season, are situated in the largest urban area in the state and are committed to eliciting Wisconsin pride. So, it’s a great way to connect our Wisconsin dairy farmers with consumers.”

Throughout the season, the Brewers will show the “I’m a Wisconsin Dairy Farmer” documentary series on the scoreboard during the game and on over 400 in-stadium TVs in addition to Brewers.com. Pre-game ceremonies will honor six hardworking Wisconsin dairy farm families. Fans can also hear dairy messages through the Brewers Radio Network and Bob Uecker’s salute to farmers.

Also, a special video series between the Brewers Grounds Crew and the Elbe Family of Golden E Dairy celebrates the positive associations people have with dairy farmers. The series highlights environmental stewardship, innovation, animal care and the importance of family, while displaying the parallels between America’s Dairyland and America’s favorite pastime. Consumers will see these videos in stadium and on social media throughout the season.

“This season the Milwaukee Brewers are proud to partner with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin,” said Jason Hartlund, chief revenue officer for Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club. “Through our partnership, we are able to highlight the great work that dairy farmers are doing throughout the state and their importance to their local communities. We are excited to welcome and honor all farmers, including dairy farmers, to Miller Park on Sunday, Aug. 11 for Farmers Appreciation Day.”

As a key economic engine of the state, the dairy industry contributes $43.4 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy, generates tens of thousands of jobs and supports a variety of allied industries – as well as communities – throughout the region. Wisconsin Dairy Farmers are welcome to join Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin at the game on Sunday, August 11th for Farmers Appreciation Day co-presented with Kwik Trip.

Festivities include: Exclusive Wisconsin dairy farm family tailgate, pre-game ceremony honoring all Wisconsin dairy farmers, “Dairy Break” encouraging attendees to Eat. Drink. and Be Dairy.

Visit WisconsinDairy.org/dairyfarmer to complete your account details and receive more information about reserving your spot for the Wisconsin dairy farmer tailgate. Availability is first-come, first-serve.

