CLOSE

Stephanie Abts (Photo: Shellie Kappelman Photography)

Four individuals have been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Ag finalists and will compete in December for the top honor.

The Excellence in Ag award recognizes members of Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program who excel in their leadership abilities and involvement in agriculture, Farm Bureau and other civic and service organizations.

“We have four outstanding agricultural advocates in this year’s state competition,” said Jim Holte, WFBF President. “This contest highlights these individuals and how they have positively impacted Wisconsin agriculture and Farm Bureau and inspire others to do the same.”

Ben Huber (Photo: Courtesy of WFBF)

The four finalists are:

Stephanie Abts of Manitowoc County. Stephanie is a dairy nutritionist at Rio Creek Feed Mill, Inc.

Ben Huber of Green County. Ben is the Agronomy Department Manager at Insight FS.

Natasha Paris (Photo: Courtesy of WFBF)

Natasha Paris of Green Lake County. Natasha is the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor in Ripon.

Tiffany Schneider of Calumet County. Tiffany is a herdsperson on her family’s dairy farm

Excellence in Ag award applicants are agriculturists who have not derived a majority of their income from a farm (that they own) for the past three years. Examples of occupations of past finalists include: agricultural education instructor, fertilizer salesperson, veterinarian, farm employee, journalist and marketer.

Tiffany Schneider (Photo: Courtesy of WFBF)

Each finalist must make a presentation and answer questions in front of a three-judge panel during WFBF’s Annual Meeting and YFA Conference at the Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, December 6-8. This year’s state winner will compete at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2020 Annual Conference in Austin, TX.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation co-sponsors this contest with GROWMARK Inc. and Rural Mutual Insurance Company. Farm Bureau’s YFA program is open to members between the ages of 18 and 35. Information and applications for all YFA contests can be downloaded from wfbf.com.

Last year’s Excellence in Ag award recipients were Justin and Livia Doyle from Iowa County.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/07/07/wisconsin-farm-bureau-announces-excellence-ag-finalists/1670703001/