Josh and Ashley Claussen and family. (Photo: Courtesy of WFBF)

Three finalists will vie for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Achievement Award this December.

“This year’s finalists are some of the best and brightest young farmers in Wisconsin,” said WFBF President Jim Holte.

The YFA program is open to Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35. The Achievement Award recognizes YFA members who excel in farming, leadership ability and involvement in Farm Bureau and other organizations. Achievement Award applicants must have derived a majority of their income from on-farm production during the past three years.

Brian Douglas (Photo: Courtesy of WFBF)

This year’s finalists include:

Josh and Ashley Claussen, Brown County

Brian Douglas, Dunn County

Travis and Krista Klinkner, Vernon County

Each finalist will complete an application and a three-judge panel will score those applications and conduct an interview with the three finalists at the 2019 WFBF Annual Meeting and YFA Conference at Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, Dec. 6-8.

Travis and Krista Klinker and family. (Photo: Courtesy of WFBF)

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation co-sponsors this contest with GROWMARK Inc. and Rural Mutual Insurance Company. Information about and applications for all YFA contests can be downloaded from wfbf.com. Farm Bureau’s YFA program is open to members ages 18-35.

This year’s state winner competes at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2020 Annual Conference in Austin, TX.

Last year’s Achievement Award winners were Ryan and Lindsey Prahl from Marathon County.

