According to the latest informal Wisconsin­ Farm Bureau Marketbasket survey the total cost of 14 food items used to host a summer cookout for 10 totaled $56.47. The same survey conducted on the national level by American Farm Bureau totaled $56.38.

“With this year’s survey items being slightly updated, we are focusing on comparing national and state food prices,” said WFBF’s Director of Communications Sarah Hetke. “Next summer, we will be able to do a year-over-year comparison for state-specific pricing.”

The survey’s menu consists of hot dogs and buns, cheeseburgers and buns, ketchup and mustard, pork spare ribs, deli potato salad, baked beans, corn chips, lemonade and watermelon. A new item on this year’s survey is ice cream.

Of the items that can be compared with last summer’s survey, five decreased in price. Items with the most notable decrease include: ketchup decreased $0.18 (12.9 percent), pork spare ribs decreased $1.08 (8.9 percent).

Wisconsin prices similar to national

Wisconsin’s $56.47 survey price is $0.09 higher than AFBFs ’survey of the same 14 food items. The national survey came in at $56.38.

“Being so closely aligned with the national prices reflected in this survey shows that Wisconsin consumers have access to some of the most affordable food in the nation,” Hetke added. “With many stores running specials, shoppers should continue to find deals on typical cookout food as they shop closer to the holiday.”

National Average Retail Prices – AFBF Cookout Survey:

Ground round (2 pounds) - $8.64

Package of hamburger buns - $1.55

Mixed meat hot dogs (1 pound package) - $2.33

Package of hot dog buns - $1.54

American cheese slices, 16 (1 pound package) - $2.80

Pork spare ribs, 4 pounds - $11.76

Deli potato salad, 3 pounds - $9.25

Baked beans, 28-ounce can - $1.97

Corn chips, 15-ounce bag - $3.27

Lemonade (pre-mixed), 2 quarts - $2.20

Watermelon, whole fruit- $4.70

Ketchup, 20-ounce bottle - $1.56

Mustard, 8-ounce bottle - $1.22

Vanilla ice cream, 1.5 quarts - $3.58

State Average Retail Prices – WFBF Cookout Survey:

Ground round (2 pounds) - $8.84

Package of hamburger buns - $1.63

Mixed meat hot dogs (1 pound package) - $2.63

Package of hot dog buns - $1.63

American cheese slices, 16 (1 pound package) - $2.84

Pork spare ribs, 4 pounds - $11.04

Deli potato salad, 3 pounds - $9.06

Baked beans, 28-ounce can - $1.98

Corn chips, 15-ounce bag - $3.58

Lemonade (pre-mixed), 2 quarts - $2.44

Watermelon, whole fruit - $4.91

Ketchup, 20-ounce bottle - $1.21

Mustard, 8-ounce bottle - $1.18

Vanilla ice cream, 1.5 quarts - $3.50

Farmer's share less than 15%

During the last three decades, retail grocery prices have gradually increased while the share of the average dollar spent on food that farm families receive has dropped. In the mid-1970s, farmers received about one-third of consumer retail food expenditures in grocery stores and restaurants.

Since then, that figure has decreased steadily and is now about 14.6 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Using that percentage across the board, the farmers’ share of this quarter’s $56.47 grocery bill would be approximately $8.24.

The USDA says Americans will spend approximately 10 percent of their disposable annual income on food, the lowest average in the world.

The July Cookout Survey is part of Farm Bureau’s Marketbasket series, which also includes an annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey.

Members of Wisconsin Farm Bureau collected price samples of 14 food items in 28 communities across Wisconsin in June.

