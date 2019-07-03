CLOSE

President Trump has threatened to impose another $4 billion of tariffs on European cheeses in retaliation for what he says are unfair subsidies for Europe’s Airbus, reports National Public Radio.

The tariffs could be imposed on Gruyere, gouda and provolone cheese imports from Europe.

U.S. dairy industry officials have long complained about the disparity in trade values between the U.S. and Europe. In 2018, the U.S. imported $1.8 billion in dairy goods from Europe but sold only $145 million in dairy products back.

Last week, they welcomed news that the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) denounced Europe’s use of common-name food product protection in their trade regulations and agreements.

“We face unfair barriers around the world because of Europe,” says Tom Vilsack, U.S. Dairy Export Council president and CEO. "USTR should be commended for recognizing the problem, and we look forward to working with them to rectify the problem.”

Adds Jim Mulhern, National Milk Producers Federation president and CEO. “Trade is supposed to be a two-way street. America’s struggling dairy producers deserve a lot better than the current one-way trade relationship with the European Union whereby they sell us a billion dollars of cheese each year while erecting walls to our ability to compete head-to-head with the overseas.”

