TOWN OF ABRAMS, WI

Motorcycle vs. tractor kills Abrams man

A 31 year old Abrams man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a tractor Wednesday night in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office, a tractor had pulled out of a field onto westbound County D about 11:52 p.m. on June 26, when the tri-fold cultipacker it was pulling was struck from behind by a motorcycle operated by Johnathon Bruso – just 2 1/2 miles from his residence.

Bruso died at the scene of the crash, according to the release. Authorities said the driver of the tractor was not injured.

UNDERHILL, WI

Trailer dumps 5000 gallons of manure

About 5,000 gallons of liquid cattle manure was spilled after the trailer, owned by Zahn’s Farms, Gillett, was being hauled in detached from the semi on a curve on County H and rolled over into a corn field about seven-tenths of a mile north of Morgan Road in the town of Underhill.

The semi-truck, which held about 5,500 gallons, did not rollover and the driver was uninjured. The mishap occurred on 9:50 a.m. on May 24 and was the result of a faulty fifth-wheel receiver.

About 3,000 gallons were recovered that day, with additional cleanup to follow, said Oconto Co. Emergency Government Director Tim Magnin, citing a report his office received from the state.

The site was checked by the County Land Conservation Department and the manure was safely contained and done correctly, according to an accident report.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Minnesota aiming to preserve its dairy farms

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has rolled out a state program that aims to inject cash into the state's struggling dairy industry.

The Minnesota Legislature passed the $8 million Minnesota Dairy Assistance, Investment and Relief Initiative (DAIRI) this year, in response to crisis in the dairy industry in Minnesota, the seventh-biggest dairy producer in the United States.

The new Minnesota program, designed for small and medium-sized farmers, recently became available. To be eligible, farmers have to produce less than 160,000 hundredweight of milk. That's what about 750 cows can produce, and would cover most of Minnesota's dairy farms.

The state program is designed to work in concert with the federal DMC program. It would pay 10 cents per hundredweight of milk, up to 50,000 hundredweight.

MODESTO, CA

Trade tensions, tariffs put almonds at risk

Thanks to trade tension and tariffs, almond growers in California's central valley say their market is uncertain.

India month imposed tariffs on almonds and 27 other American products, including apples and walnuts, in retaliation for the U.S. ending India's preferential trade status. Those tariffs, which took effect June 16, come on top of a significant tariffs China placed on almonds last year.

"We can deal with market disruption in one country, but to have it in multiple countries is a real challenge," said grower David Phippen.

California supplies 82% of the world's almonds and has almost 7,000 growers and generates about 104,000 jobs in the state.

The tariffs add about 12 cents per pound to shelled almonds, a 20 percent increase, and about 4 cents for those still in their shells, a rise of 17%.

WAUSAU, WI

Former cheese facility sold for $1

With Great Lakes Cheese moved into its new digs, the city of Wausau agreed to purchase the property under the old packaging facility along the riverfront for $1 as part of a development agreement with the company.

The city is soliciting bids for demolition and removal of the structure, and will be moving along with the process to select developers for that section of the riverfront. City officials say housing is proposed for this section of the riverfront, including condos and townhomes, according to the Wausau Daily Herald.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Owner of stolen cow accused of threatening sanctuary owner

A Maryland farmer whose cow was stolen and brought to an animal sanctuary in Virginia is now accused of threatening the sanctuary's owner.

WJZ-TV reports "Life with Pigs" owner Ryan Phillips has filed a criminal complaint against 57-year-old Anthony Scott Braglio for "profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways or by other means." The allegation stems from a phone call that Phillips secretly recorded after Baltimore County, Maryland, police recovered the stolen calf in May.

Phillips and others have accused Braglio Farms of neglecting the calf; Baltimore County investigated and found no such evidence.

Two women are charged with stealing the cow. Now James City County police say the commonwealth's attorney is reviewing Phillips' complaint against Braglio.

