The public are invited to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation's three summer golf outings to be held this July in Eau Claire, De Pere and Middleton. Each event benefits the Foundation’s annual fund, a cornerstone of financial support for Wisconsin FFA and agricultural education in the state.

Together these golf outings are the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, raising $40,000 in 2018. The outings are an 18-hole, best-ball scramble format for teams of four golfers.

Dates are Monday, July 15: Northwest Outing in Eau Claire at the Wild Ridge Golf Course; Tuesday, July 16: Northeast Outing in De Pere at Mid Vallee Golf Course; Monday, July 29: Southern Outing in Middleton at Pleasant View Golf Course.

Registration is $85 per person ($340 per foursome) for each outing, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, continental breakfast and a buffet luncheon hosted by a local celebrity guest.

To register, call 608-831-5058, or add your team online at www.wisconsinffafoundation.org/events.

The luncheon program is available for non-golfers at $15 per ticket.

