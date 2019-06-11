CLOSE

2019 World Forage Analysis Superbowl (Photo: Submitted)

MADISON, WIS. – The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is now accepting entries for its 36th annual competition, where more than $26,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the best samples.

Top forage producers from across the country will be recognized at the annual Mycogen Seeds Forage Superbowl Luncheon on October 2 during World Dairy Expo at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

The contest evaluates lab and visual components in eight forage categories and awards $1,500 to the top individual in each division, with additional cash prizes awarded to second through fifth place. The contest divisions and corresponding sponsors include: Standard Corn Silage, sponsored by Enogen Feed; Brown Midrib Corn Silage, sponsored by Mycogen Seeds; Baleage, sponsored by Agri-King; Commercial Hay, sponsored by NEXGROW Alfalfa; Dairy Hay, sponsored by W-L Research; Alfalfa Haylage, sponsored by Ag-Bag; Mixed Grass Haylage; and Grass Hay.

Awards are also presented to four additional outstanding forage samples. Kemin Animal Nutrition & Health is providing a $2,500 cash award to the Grand Champion Forage Producer, while the Grand Champion First-Time Entrant will receive a $2,000 award from sponsor Kuhn North America, Inc. CROPLAN By WinField and Scherer Inc. support prizes of the Quality Counts Awards for Hay/Haylage and Corn Silage, respectively.

The deadline to submit corn silage samples is July 12; all other entries must be submitted by August 29. Entry forms are available by calling 920-336-4521 or visiting foragesuperbowl.org. Participants receive a detailed laboratory analysis of the entered sample with the $35 entry fee and may submit multiple entries in the contest.

The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is organized in partnership between Dairyland Laboratories, Inc., Hay & Forage Grower, US Dairy Forage Research Center, University of Wisconsin and World Dairy Expo. To learn more, visit foragesuperbowl.org.

