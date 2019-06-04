CLOSE

Manitowoc Minute host Charlie Berens visited Crave Brothers Farm to help kick off National Dairy Month. Pictured (from left) are Mark Crave, Beth Crave, Charlie Berens, Roseanne Crave, George Crave and Debbie Crave. (Photo: Crave Brothers Farm)

This June, comedian and Manitowoc Minute host Charlie Berens is celebration National Dairy Month with an exclusive visit to Crave Brothers Farm LLC in Waterloo. In a partnership between Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Manitowoc Minute, Berens is creating shareable digital and social media content during National Dairy Month that celebrates Wisconsin’s dairy heritage and highlights the statewide celebration of the state’s signature industry.

Berens’ weekly news segment covers a range of topics in Wisconsin and nationwide, with a special visit featuring the Crave brothers that is available to watch on June 4.

Milk from the Crave family’s own dairy herd helps produce the line of award-winning Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, overseen by licensed cheese maker George Crave. Both the company’s sustainable agriculture practices and award-winning handcrafted artisan cheeses are nationally acclaimed.

In Berens’ video, he shows viewers around the Crave Brothers Farm and the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese factory. From the fields and the feed to the calves and the cows, Berens learns and teaches his fans what it takes to make award-winning cheese.

Roseanne Crave says, “I loved working with Charlie because he could take important dairy industry information and put his own humorous twist on it.”

As for the host’s lighthearted touch, she says, “We all loved when he took his slogan ‘Keep Er Movin’ and changed it to ‘Keep Er Mooin’ after playing with one of our calves.”

Find the videos at http://manitowocminute.com/.

