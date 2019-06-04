CLOSE

A grilled cheese contest will be held during the Wisconsin Valley Fair, Aug. 1 and 2. (Photo: © 2019 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

The Marathon County Grilled Cheese competition, organized by the University of Wisconsin - Madison Division of Extension, will be held during the 151st Wisconsin Valley Fair, Aug. 1-2. Competitors will have 30 minutes to create four delicious grilled cheese sandwiches and are expected to bring all needed ingredients to the competition.

There are two competitor divisions, youth and adult. Each is limited to the first 10 paid competitors.

The youth competition at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, is for adults 12 - 17. Each participant is allowed one parent or guardian to assist. Cost to enter is $15, which includes two fair entry tickets.

The adult competition at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, is for adults 18 years and older. Cost to enter is $15, which includes one fair entry ticket.

First place will be awarded in each division.

Registration and payment are due to the U.W. Extension office by July 19. Make checks payable to U.W. Extension.

Register online at http://bit.ly/cheese19 or mail entries to Grilled Cheese, 212 River Dr., Suite #3, Wausau, WI 54403.

