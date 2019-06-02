CLOSE

Johnsonville is recalling 95,393 lbs. Jalapeno Cheddar smoked sausage products. (Photo: Courtesy USDA)

WASHINGTON – Johnsonville is recalling approximately 95,393 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with hard green plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage items were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019 at the Sheboygan Falls-based processer. The following products are subject to recall: 14-oz. film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide and internationally.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that they received a consumer complaint regarding green hard plastic in the product.

Recalled product is contained in 14-oz. vacuum sealed packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package. (Photo: Courtesy of USDA)

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kirsten Bishir, Johnsonville, LLC. Consumer Relations Coordinator, at KBishir@johnsonville.com and by phone or text at 1-888-556-2728.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/06/02/johnsonville-recalls-95-393-lbs-smoked-sausage-products/1325660001/