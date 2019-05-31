Wood County Farm Technology Days awards community grants
Committee leaders of the 2018 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days held last year in Wood County have announced their first round of grant distributions. The group has awarded $217,000 to non-profit, public and community organizations in Wood and surrounding counties that have ideas to increase agricultural-related educational opportunities or enhance rural communities and agriculture awareness.
The grants are being funded by proceeds from the Farm Technology Days show, which was hosted by D&B Sternweis Farms and Weber's Farm Store/Heiman Holsteins near Marshfield in July 2018.
“To date, over $113,000 has been donated to 32 local charities and organizations that volunteered during the show,” said Executive Committee Chairman Dennis Bangart. “The Committee is excited to start giving back even more of the profits to the community. These funds will be distributed in many ways for Agricultural Programming, Youth Development, and Grants for legacy community projects.”
The funds were awarded based on grant applications and designated by the Wood County FTD Executive Committee.
The remaining proceeds will be distributed in the coming months to be used for additional partnerships in central Wisconsin communities to complete further projects and programming.
Grant recipients
- Arpin Fire Department
- Auburndale School Forest
- Central WI Power of Ag Tour
- Columbus High School
- Granton School Parent Teacher Org
- Healthy People of Wood County
- Ice Age Trail Alliance
- Immanuel Lutheran Church and School
- Knights of Columbus, Junction City
- Marshfield FFA and Alumni
- Marshfield Lions Club
- Marshfield Area Apartment Association
- Opportunity Development Centers
- Pittsville Lions Club Pleasant Ridge 4-H
- Rozellville Lions Club
- Sacred Heart/Corpus Christi Parishes
- Spencer FFA and Alumni
- Spencer School 2019 Music Group
- Stratford Lions Club
- St. John the Baptist Youth Ministry
- St. Lawrence Parish
- St. Vincent de Paul Outreach
- The Hannah Center
- Toys for Tots
- Trinity Lutheran Church and School
- Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners
- Wisconsin Potato Growers Auxiliary
- Cranberry STEM Steering Committee
- Dairyfest
- First Responder and Emergency Ag Training
- Granton School Greenhouse
- Growing Together Community Gardens
- Hewitt Fire Department
- Lincoln Fire Department
- Lincoln High Greenhouse
- Market Sale Comm./Central WI State Fair
- Marshfield Area Radio Society
- Marshfield Outdoor Learning Center
- Marshfield School Forest
- Mead Elementary School
- Meat Science Vocational Classes
- Mid State Technical College
- National Farm Medicine Center
- Pittsville Agriculture Classes
- Pittsville Fire Department
- Pittsville Historical Society
- Richfield Fire Department
- Right This Very Minute Program
- Show Like a Pro Dairy Clinic
- UW-Extension Dairy Producer Survey
- Vesper Fire Department
- WI Farm Bureau Ag Education Trailer
- Wood County Health Dept.
- Wood County Land & Water Conservation Dept
- Wood County Sheriff Dept.
- Abbotsford FFA and Alumni
- Altrusa of Marshfield
- Assumption High School
- Auburndale FFA and Alumni
- Auburndale Lions Club
- Auburndale Park Association
- Christ the King Catholic Parish
