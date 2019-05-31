CLOSE

Numerous non-profit groups will share $217,000 of grant money to help promote agriculture in Wood and surrounding counties with funds made available from the proceeds of Wood County Farm Technology Days last year. (Photo: Wood County FTD)

Committee leaders of the 2018 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days held last year in Wood County have announced their first round of grant distributions. The group has awarded $217,000 to non-profit, public and community organizations in Wood and surrounding counties that have ideas to increase agricultural-related educational opportunities or enhance rural communities and agriculture awareness.

The grants are being funded by proceeds from the Farm Technology Days show, which was hosted by D&B Sternweis Farms and Weber's Farm Store/Heiman Holsteins near Marshfield in July 2018.

“To date, over $113,000 has been donated to 32 local charities and organizations that volunteered during the show,” said Executive Committee Chairman Dennis Bangart. “The Committee is excited to start giving back even more of the profits to the community. These funds will be distributed in many ways for Agricultural Programming, Youth Development, and Grants for legacy community projects.”

The funds were awarded based on grant applications and designated by the Wood County FTD Executive Committee.

The remaining proceeds will be distributed in the coming months to be used for additional partnerships in central Wisconsin communities to complete further projects and programming.

Grant recipients

Arpin Fire Department

Auburndale School Forest

Central WI Power of Ag Tour

Columbus High School

Granton School Parent Teacher Org

Healthy People of Wood County

Ice Age Trail Alliance

Immanuel Lutheran Church and School

Knights of Columbus, Junction City

Marshfield FFA and Alumni

Marshfield Lions Club

Marshfield Area Apartment Association

Opportunity Development Centers

Pittsville Lions Club Pleasant Ridge 4-H

Rozellville Lions Club

Sacred Heart/Corpus Christi Parishes

Spencer FFA and Alumni

Spencer School 2019 Music Group

Stratford Lions Club

St. John the Baptist Youth Ministry

St. Lawrence Parish

St. Vincent de Paul Outreach

The Hannah Center

Toys for Tots

Trinity Lutheran Church and School

Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners

Wisconsin Potato Growers Auxiliary

Cranberry STEM Steering Committee

Dairyfest

First Responder and Emergency Ag Training

Granton School Greenhouse

Growing Together Community Gardens

Hewitt Fire Department

Lincoln Fire Department

Lincoln High Greenhouse

Market Sale Comm./Central WI State Fair

Marshfield Area Radio Society

Marshfield Outdoor Learning Center

Marshfield School Forest

Mead Elementary School

Meat Science Vocational Classes

Mid State Technical College

National Farm Medicine Center

Pittsville Agriculture Classes

Pittsville Fire Department

Pittsville Historical Society

Richfield Fire Department

Right This Very Minute Program

Show Like a Pro Dairy Clinic

UW-Extension Dairy Producer Survey

Vesper Fire Department

WI Farm Bureau Ag Education Trailer

Wood County Health Dept.

Wood County Land & Water Conservation Dept

Wood County Sheriff Dept.

Abbotsford FFA and Alumni

Altrusa of Marshfield

Assumption High School

Auburndale FFA and Alumni

Auburndale Lions Club

Auburndale Park Association

Christ the King Catholic Parish

