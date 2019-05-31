Find a June Dairy Month breakfast or event near you
It's that time of year when farms across Wisconsin throw open their barn doors and welcome rural and urban neighbors alike to view a working dairy farm. These events not only serve up a great breakfast featuring farm products but also allows dairy producers a chance to educate their guests on the importance of the dairy industry.
So whether your visiting a local farm or sampling cheese or butter at a festival, be sure to thank a dairy farmer for all the hard work that goes into producing that wholesome goodness.
May
MAY 31
Dairyfest, 5:30 to 9:30 a.m., Central WI State Fairgrounds, Marshfield.
JUNE 1
Barron County Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Cory and Janelle Picknell Family Farm, Prairie Farm.
Chippewa County June Dairy Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cadott High School Commons, 426 Myrtle St., Cadott.
Crawford County Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 10 a.m., Riley Family Farm, family-run Jersey dairy farm and home of the 71st Alice In Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, 44477 County Road W, Gays Mills. , WI
Iowa County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Iowa County Fairgrounds, 815 Fair St., Mineral Point.
Jackson County on the Farm Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Jason and Shelby Weihrouch Farm/ Eachibon Swiss & Mahoney-East Holsteins, N1399 South Road, Melrose.
Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Hall Dairy Farm, 10317 County E, Tomah.
Polk County Dairy Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Milltown Community Center, 301 2nd Ave. SW, Milltown.
JUNE 2
31st annual Abbotsford Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dean & Sue Benders Farm, 5769 Reynolds Ave., Dorchester.
40th Dodge County Dairy Brunch, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Schwandt Family Farm, W5660 County Road S, Juneau.
Brown County Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., DenMar Acres, LLC, Greenleaf.
Granton FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Gary, Margie & Bryan Dahl Farm, N3870 Pelsdorf Ave., Granton.
Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Northcentral Technical College's Center of Agriculture Excellence, 6625 County Road K, Wausau.
Run Like No Udder-Dairy 5K Run/Walk, begins at 8 a.m., Northcentral Technical College, 1000 W Campus Drive, Wausau.
Stratford FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Country Aire & Night Hawk Dairy LLC, F1312 County Road P, Stratford.
JUNE 8
Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, 7:00 to 11:30 a.m., Klondike Farms
4592 State Road 92, Brooklyn
Dunn County Dairy Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Alfalawn Farm, N2859 290th St., Menomonie
Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Cottonwood Dairy, 9600 County Road D, South Wayne
Rock County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 11 a.m., Kersten Farm, 4522 West Mineral Point Rd., Janesville
Sauk County Dairy Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Lohr Farm, S9591 Church Rd., Prairie du Sac
Trempealeau County Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Gierok Farm, W26747 Bugby La., Independence.
Tri-County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Washburn County Fairgrounds, 8000 W. Beaverbrook Ave., Spooner
Washington County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 11:30 a.m., Highland Dairy, 1207 Highland Dr., Kewaskum
Winnebago County Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Knigge Farms
4577 Poygan Ave., Omro
JUNE 9
Dairylicious Day, 8 a.m., Pioneer Park, Westfield.
Dairy Days at the Wade House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greenbush.
Edgar FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Baeseman Family Farm, 1547 County Road S, Marathon
Grant County Dairy Breakfast, 7 to 11:30 a.m., Kieler Farms, 5404 Stanton Rd., Platteville
Lincoln County June Dairy Month Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, MARC, 1100 MARC Dr., Merrill
Manitowoc County Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m. to noon, Haelfrisch Dairy, 23728 Highway 10, Brillion
Marquette County Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Marquette County Fairgrounds, 757 Main St., Westfield
Neillsville Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Mathis Dairy, W5325 Highway 73, Neillsville
Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm, Sunrise Service 7 a.m., breakfast 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Peterson's Dairy LLC, 6370 Goatsville Rd., Lena
Outagamie County Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Steffens Dairy Farm, N5220 Mullen Road, Seymour
Richland County Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Junction View Dairy, 29404 County Highway OO, Richland Center
Taylor County’s Town & Country Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.,Taylor County Fairgrounds, Highways 13-64, Medford
JUNE 12
Butter Festival, June 12-16, city park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg
JUNE 13
Butter Festival, June 12-16, city park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg
Cheese Derby, 4 p.m. to midnight, Hilbert Civic Park, Hilbert
JUNE 14
Butter Festival, June 12-16, city park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg
Clayton Cheese Days, June 14-16, downtown, Clayton
Eau Claire County Dairy Breakfast, 5 to 10 a.m. Eau Claire Expo Center, 5530 Fairview Dr., Eau Claire
Gilman June Dairy Days, June 14-16, Gilman Park, Gilman
JUNE 15
40th Annual Portage County Dairy Brunch on the Farm, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Front Page Holsteins- Gary & Patty Edelburg Farm, 1499 County Hwy A, Amherst Junction
Butter Festival, June 12-16, city park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg
Cheese Derby, 4 p.m. to midnight, Hilbert Civic Park, Hilbert.
Clayton Cheese Days, June 14-16, downtown, Clayton
Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kessenich Dairy
W6008 County Hwy K, Arlington
Dairy Day at the MOOseum, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,National Dairy Shrine Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave, Fort Atkinson
Gilman June Dairy Days, June 14-16, Gilman Park, Gilman
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Mighty Grand Dairy Farm, 22811 18th St., Brighton
June Dairy Days/Rodeo Parade, 10:30 a.m., downtown, Richland Center.
La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Creamery Creek Holsteins, W1250 County Road U, Bangor
Pepin County Dairy Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., R Green Acres, W8667 Raethke La., Pepin
Pierce County Dairy Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Peterson Farm, W10322 Highway 29, River Falls
Portage County Dairy Brunch and Open Farm, 8 a.m. to noon, Front Page Holsteins, 1499 County Road A, Amherst Junction
Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Dairy Farm, 7 a.m. to noon, Hanke Farms Inc., N6368 Willow Rd., Sheboygan Falls
Vernon County June Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Torgerson Farms - Dale, Brenda, Erin, Katy, and Myle Torgerson, E8003 Upper Maple Dale Rd., Viroqua
Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 10:30 a.m., Walworth County Fair Grounds, 411 East Court St. / Hwy 11, Elkhorn
Watertown Agri-Business Club Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., McFarlandale Dairy, N302 County Road K, Watertown
JUNE 16
Butter Festival, June 12-16, city park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg
Clayton Cheese Days, June 14-16, downtown, Clayton
Gilman June Dairy Days, June 14-16, Gilman Park, Gilman
Loyal Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., RZ Builders, 204 E W Mill St., Loyal
Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m. to noon, Kinnard Farms, N8200 Tamarack Rd., Casco
32nd annual Ripon FFA Alumni Country Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. D&D Sunnyside Beef, 7435 Sporstman Road, Ripon
Watertown Agri-Business Club Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., McFarlandale Dairy, N302 County Road K, Watertown
Waupaca County Dairy Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Waupaca County Fairgrounds, 602 E. South St., Weyauwega
JUNE 21
Bloomer FFA Alumni Dairy Days Golf Outing, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bloomer Memorial Golf Course, 118 13th Ave., Bloomer.
Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., East End Park, Hwy. 10/E. Wall St., Ellsworth.
June Dairy Berry Breakfast, 6 to 10 a.m., Lincoln High School, 1801 16th St. S., Wisconsin Rapids
Sawyer County Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Sawyer County Fairgrounds, 10172 N. Bender Rd., Hayward
JUNE 22
Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., East End Park, Hwy. 10/E. Wall St., Ellsworth.
Racine County Breakfast on the Farm, 7 to 11 a.m., Jasperson Sod Farm
22901 Burmeister Rd., Union Grove
JUNE 23
Calumet County “Sundae” on a Dairy Farm, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jenlar Holsteins and Brown Swiss, N5452 Highway 57, Chilton
Colby Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Heeg Brothers Dairy, F2181 County Road N, Colby
Envison Greater Fond du Lac Agri-Business Council Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m. to noon, Loehr Farms, W1851 Mushroom Rd., Eden
Shawano County Brunch on the Farm, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Goers Family Farm
W10248 Winkle Rd., Shawano
JUNE 29
Langlade County Dairy Promotion Cheese Fest, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Antigo Farmers Market, Peaceful Valley Park, 420 Field St., Antigo
JUNE 30
23rd Annual Greenwood Dairy Breakfast on the Farm, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stieglitz Dairy. LLC, N8280 River Ave., Greenwood
32nd Annual Waushara County June Dairy Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waushara County Fairgrounds, 513 S Fair St., Wautoma
Juneau County Dairy Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Elroy Fair, N2435 Highway 82, Elroy
Marinette County Breakfast on the Farm, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Dan, Sue, Eric, Jamie Van De Walle Farm, W5467 Red School Rd., Peshtigo
JULY
Colby Cheese Days, July 19-21, downtown, Colby, WI.
Waukesha County Fair, July 17-21, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Waukesha Co. fairgrounds, Northview Rd., Waukesha. Waukesha dairy farmers sponsor an all-you-care-to-drink milk tent at $1.
August
Ozaukee County Sundae on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 18, Roden Barnyard Adventures, 5545 County Road Y, West Bend
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.