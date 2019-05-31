CLOSE

An upclose meeting with a cow at a dairy breakfast. (Photo: John Oncken)

It's that time of year when farms across Wisconsin throw open their barn doors and welcome rural and urban neighbors alike to view a working dairy farm. These events not only serve up a great breakfast featuring farm products but also allows dairy producers a chance to educate their guests on the importance of the dairy industry.

So whether your visiting a local farm or sampling cheese or butter at a festival, be sure to thank a dairy farmer for all the hard work that goes into producing that wholesome goodness.

May

MAY 31

Dairyfest, 5:30 to 9:30 a.m., Central WI State Fairgrounds, Marshfield.

JUNE 1

Barron County Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Cory and Janelle Picknell Family Farm, Prairie Farm.

Chippewa County June Dairy Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cadott High School Commons, 426 Myrtle St., Cadott.

Crawford County Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 10 a.m., Riley Family Farm, family-run Jersey dairy farm and home of the 71st Alice In Dairyland, Kaitlyn Riley, 44477 County Road W, Gays Mills. , WI

Iowa County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Iowa County Fairgrounds, 815 Fair St., Mineral Point.

Jackson County on the Farm Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Jason and Shelby Weihrouch Farm/ Eachibon Swiss & Mahoney-East Holsteins, N1399 South Road, Melrose.

Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Hall Dairy Farm, 10317 County E, Tomah.

Polk County Dairy Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Milltown Community Center, 301 2nd Ave. SW, Milltown.

JUNE 2

31st annual Abbotsford Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dean & Sue Benders Farm, 5769 Reynolds Ave., Dorchester.

40th Dodge County Dairy Brunch, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Schwandt Family Farm, W5660 County Road S, Juneau.

Brown County Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., DenMar Acres, LLC, Greenleaf.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-872-0001. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

Granton FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Gary, Margie & Bryan Dahl Farm, N3870 Pelsdorf Ave., Granton.

Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Northcentral Technical College's Center of Agriculture Excellence, 6625 County Road K, Wausau.

Run Like No Udder-Dairy 5K Run/Walk, begins at 8 a.m., Northcentral Technical College, 1000 W Campus Drive, Wausau.

Stratford FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Country Aire & Night Hawk Dairy LLC, F1312 County Road P, Stratford.

JUNE 8

Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, 7:00 to 11:30 a.m., Klondike Farms

4592 State Road 92, Brooklyn

Dunn County Dairy Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Alfalawn Farm, N2859 290th St., Menomonie

Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Cottonwood Dairy, 9600 County Road D, South Wayne

Rock County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 11 a.m., Kersten Farm, 4522 West Mineral Point Rd., Janesville

Sauk County Dairy Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Lohr Farm, S9591 Church Rd., Prairie du Sac

Trempealeau County Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Gierok Farm, W26747 Bugby La., Independence.

Tri-County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Washburn County Fairgrounds, 8000 W. Beaverbrook Ave., Spooner

Washington County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 11:30 a.m., Highland Dairy, 1207 Highland Dr., Kewaskum

Winnebago County Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Knigge Farms

4577 Poygan Ave., Omro

JUNE 9

Dairylicious Day, 8 a.m., Pioneer Park, Westfield.

Dairy Days at the Wade House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greenbush.

Edgar FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Baeseman Family Farm, 1547 County Road S, Marathon

Grant County Dairy Breakfast, 7 to 11:30 a.m., Kieler Farms, 5404 Stanton Rd., Platteville

Lincoln County June Dairy Month Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, MARC, 1100 MARC Dr., Merrill

Manitowoc County Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m. to noon, Haelfrisch Dairy, 23728 Highway 10, Brillion

Joe Potter of Hartford, right, flips pan cakes during Breakfast on The Farm at Majestic Crossing Dairy last year near Sheboygan Falls. (Photo: File photo Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Marquette County Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Marquette County Fairgrounds, 757 Main St., Westfield

Neillsville Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Mathis Dairy, W5325 Highway 73, Neillsville

Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm, Sunrise Service 7 a.m., breakfast 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Peterson's Dairy LLC, 6370 Goatsville Rd., Lena

Outagamie County Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Steffens Dairy Farm, N5220 Mullen Road, Seymour

Richland County Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Junction View Dairy, 29404 County Highway OO, Richland Center

Taylor County’s Town & Country Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.,Taylor County Fairgrounds, Highways 13-64, Medford

JUNE 12

Butter Festival, June 12-16, city park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg

JUNE 13

Butter Festival, June 12-16, city park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg

Cheese Derby, 4 p.m. to midnight, Hilbert Civic Park, Hilbert

JUNE 14

Butter Festival, June 12-16, city park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg

Clayton Cheese Days, June 14-16, downtown, Clayton

A popular feature at Cows on the Concourse are the grilled cheese sandwiches. This year's new feature - Muenster grilled cheese sandwiches. (Photo: Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee)

Eau Claire County Dairy Breakfast, 5 to 10 a.m. Eau Claire Expo Center, 5530 Fairview Dr., Eau Claire

Gilman June Dairy Days, June 14-16, Gilman Park, Gilman

JUNE 15

40th Annual Portage County Dairy Brunch on the Farm, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Front Page Holsteins- Gary & Patty Edelburg Farm, 1499 County Hwy A, Amherst Junction

Butter Festival, June 12-16, city park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg

Cheese Derby, 4 p.m. to midnight, Hilbert Civic Park, Hilbert.

Clayton Cheese Days, June 14-16, downtown, Clayton

Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kessenich Dairy

W6008 County Hwy K, Arlington

Dairy Day at the MOOseum, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,National Dairy Shrine Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave, Fort Atkinson

Gilman June Dairy Days, June 14-16, Gilman Park, Gilman

Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Mighty Grand Dairy Farm, 22811 18th St., Brighton

June Dairy Days/Rodeo Parade, 10:30 a.m., downtown, Richland Center.

La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Creamery Creek Holsteins, W1250 County Road U, Bangor

Pepin County Dairy Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., R Green Acres, W8667 Raethke La., Pepin

Pierce County Dairy Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Peterson Farm, W10322 Highway 29, River Falls

Portage County Dairy Brunch and Open Farm, 8 a.m. to noon, Front Page Holsteins, 1499 County Road A, Amherst Junction

Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Dairy Farm, 7 a.m. to noon, Hanke Farms Inc., N6368 Willow Rd., Sheboygan Falls

Vernon County June Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Torgerson Farms - Dale, Brenda, Erin, Katy, and Myle Torgerson, E8003 Upper Maple Dale Rd., Viroqua

Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 10:30 a.m., Walworth County Fair Grounds, 411 East Court St. / Hwy 11, Elkhorn

Watertown Agri-Business Club Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., McFarlandale Dairy, N302 County Road K, Watertown

JUNE 16

Butter Festival, June 12-16, city park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg

Clayton Cheese Days, June 14-16, downtown, Clayton

Gilman June Dairy Days, June 14-16, Gilman Park, Gilman

Loyal Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., RZ Builders, 204 E W Mill St., Loyal

Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m. to noon, Kinnard Farms, N8200 Tamarack Rd., Casco

Capturing a fun moment during the 29th annual Fond du Lac County Breakfast on the Farm on June 25, at the Daane Dairy Farm, W11729 Hemp Rd., Brandon. (Photo: Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

32nd annual Ripon FFA Alumni Country Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. D&D Sunnyside Beef, 7435 Sporstman Road, Ripon

Watertown Agri-Business Club Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., McFarlandale Dairy, N302 County Road K, Watertown

Waupaca County Dairy Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Waupaca County Fairgrounds, 602 E. South St., Weyauwega

JUNE 21

Bloomer FFA Alumni Dairy Days Golf Outing, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bloomer Memorial Golf Course, 118 13th Ave., Bloomer.

Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., East End Park, Hwy. 10/E. Wall St., Ellsworth.

June Dairy Berry Breakfast, 6 to 10 a.m., Lincoln High School, 1801 16th St. S., Wisconsin Rapids

Sawyer County Dairy Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., Sawyer County Fairgrounds, 10172 N. Bender Rd., Hayward

JUNE 22

Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., East End Park, Hwy. 10/E. Wall St., Ellsworth.

Racine County Breakfast on the Farm, 7 to 11 a.m., Jasperson Sod Farm

22901 Burmeister Rd., Union Grove

JUNE 23

Calumet County “Sundae” on a Dairy Farm, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jenlar Holsteins and Brown Swiss, N5452 Highway 57, Chilton

Colby Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Heeg Brothers Dairy, F2181 County Road N, Colby

Envison Greater Fond du Lac Agri-Business Council Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m. to noon, Loehr Farms, W1851 Mushroom Rd., Eden

Shawano County Brunch on the Farm, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Goers Family Farm

W10248 Winkle Rd., Shawano

JUNE 29

Langlade County Dairy Promotion Cheese Fest, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Antigo Farmers Market, Peaceful Valley Park, 420 Field St., Antigo

JUNE 30

23rd Annual Greenwood Dairy Breakfast on the Farm, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stieglitz Dairy. LLC, N8280 River Ave., Greenwood

32nd Annual Waushara County June Dairy Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waushara County Fairgrounds, 513 S Fair St., Wautoma

Juneau County Dairy Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Elroy Fair, N2435 Highway 82, Elroy

Marinette County Breakfast on the Farm, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Dan, Sue, Eric, Jamie Van De Walle Farm, W5467 Red School Rd., Peshtigo

JULY

Colby Cheese Days, July 19-21, downtown, Colby, WI.

Waukesha County Fair, July 17-21, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Waukesha Co. fairgrounds, Northview Rd., Waukesha. Waukesha dairy farmers sponsor an all-you-care-to-drink milk tent at $1.

August

Ozaukee County Sundae on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 18, Roden Barnyard Adventures, 5545 County Road Y, West Bend

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/05/31/find-june-dairy-month-event-near-you/1091255001/