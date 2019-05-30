CLOSE

Young people like Ellie are the reason Dairy Cares strongly believes in and supports Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. She was diagnosed with a bone infection as a kindergartner and later on, had a large tumor removed from her leg. Her family describes CHS as “a life raft” during the “storm” of Ellie’s treatment and recovery. (Photo: Courtesy of Joey Opsal)

KAUKAUNA — Changing children’s lives is just a click away when Amazon customers select Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Inc. as their charity of choice.

Over the past eight years, Dairy Cares has gifted a combined total of more than $1 million to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, a Milwaukee-based medical system that provides health care services to some of the most critically ill children.

The bulk of these funds have been raised by Wisconsin dairy farmers and dairy industry partners in conjunction with the non-profit group’s annual garden party fundraiser. Now, the benefits can trickle in year-round thanks to a charitable partnership with the nation’s largest online retailer, Amazon, through AmazonSmile.

AmazonSmile is a website operated by Amazon that lets customers enjoy the same wide selection of products, prices and shopping features as Amazon.com. The difference is that when customers shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate .5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by the customer.

“We are very excited to offer those who support Dairy Cares of Wisconsin a new, easy way to impact the quality of medical care children are able to receive by teaming up with AmazonSmile,” says Jim Ostrom, dairyman and co-founder of Dairy Cares. “Every little bit counts, and when it all adds up, we are able to do amazing things for children.”

Last year, Children’s Hospital named its new simulation lab in honor of Dairy Cares for the group’s ongoing support. The lab is an experiential learning space that helps doctors and nurses practice and prepare for the worst-case scenarios.

How to do it

To give your next Amazon purchase a greater purpose, simply visit smile.Amazon.com, and select “Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Inc.” as the charitable organization. Then, continue to browse and shop throughout the site. Shoppers can save AmazonSmile as a favorite or bookmark in their web browser for quick access. Only purchases made at smile.amazon.com generate AmazonSmile donations (not www.amazon.com or the mobile app).

The AmazonSmile program does not allow direct donations to charitable organizations. To give directly to Dairy Cares of Wisconsin, visit chw.org/dairycares. Sponsorship opportunities are available for this year’s 9th annual Garden Party on Saturday, July 27. Visit www.dairycaresofwisconsin.org.

