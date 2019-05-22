CLOSE

MADISON — The Wisconsin Association of County Agricultural Agents (WACAA) recently recognized several members during their annual banquet in Wisconsin Dells.

An affiliate of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) WACAA is a professional organization for county, area and state Extension professionals to encourage excellence and professionalism in their work; improve effectiveness of University of Wisconsin Division of Extension programs; provide assistance for agents to seek and participate in professional improvement opportunities; and recognize and promote superior achievement.

Sarah Mills Lloyd (Photo: Submitted)

Those who received top communication awards include:

Lyssa Seefeldt, Marquette County Agriculture Agent for her Published Photo and her Website

Greg Blonde, Waupaca County Agriculture Agent for his Computer Graphics Presentation

Tina Kohlman, Fond du Lac County Dairy & Livestock Agent for her Program Promotional Piece and Bound Book

Katie Wantoch, Dunn County Agriculture Agent for her Personal Column, and Team Newsletter along with Jerry Clark, Chippewa County and Mark Hagedorn, Eau Claire County Agriculture Agents

Stephanie Plaster, Washington/Ozaukee County Agriculture Agent for her Feature Story

Heather Schlesser, Marathon County Dairy & Livestock Agent for her Video Recording

Adam Hady, Richland/Crawford County Agriculture Agent for his Publication

Sara Mills-Lloyd, Oconto County Agriculture Agent for her Fact Sheet and Bound Book. Mills-Lloyd also received the Achievement Award as recognition of her excellence in the field of professional Extension among WACAA members with less than ten years of service.

Jerry Clark (Photo: Submitted)

Clark, Chippewa County Ag Agent, received the Agriculture Awareness and Appreciation award for helping develop a farm safety program using a 35-mile bike ride with farm stops that featured various safety training information for both farmers and the public.

Katie Wantoch (Photo: Submitted)

Wantoch also received a Search for Excellence Award for her work developing a Sustainable Agriculture Recognition Program. Ryan Sterry, St. Croix County Agriculture Agent and Mark Hagedorn received the Search for Excellence in Livestock Production for their work a joint research and publication project with colleagues across the state comparing both cost and efficiencies between traditional and automated dairy calf housing/feeding systems.

Mark Hagedorn (Photo: Submitted)

Hagedorn also received the Distinguished Service Award for his excellence as a WACAA member with more than ten years of Extension service.

Jenny Vanderlin, University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Dairy Profitability, was recognized for more than twenty-five years of Extension work providing outstanding support for farm financial management and succession planning programs. Don Drost, former Barron County Agriculture Agent (1976-97) also received the National Association of County Agriculture Agents Hall of Fame Award for his lifelong leadership and support to both the WACAA and NACAA.

Dr. Chris Baxter, Extension Nutrient Management Specialist at UW-Platteville along with Dr. Shawn Conley, Extension Soybean Specialist at UW-Madison received the annual WACAA Second Mile Award for their exceptional effort supporting Wisconsin County Agricultural Agents in carrying out their educational programs. Julie Gabris, Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin; Peg and Randy Urness, Fine Bine Farms, Rosholt, Wisconsin, and Ron and Beth Fruit, WROC Radio in Richland Center received the annual Friend of the County Agent award for their outstanding support of County Agents and their Extension programs.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/05/22/wisconsin-county-agents-recognized-efforts/3766390002/