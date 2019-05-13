Playing with baby goats is only one stop on the Rubicon area spring farm tour on May 18. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Six farms in the green rolling hills and pastures of Rubicon valley will be open on May 18 for visitors to sample local food, products and services. Hours vary by business as listed below.

Telderer’s Rainbows End Farm, LLC, N2559 Adams Rd 53059.

Open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Te3lderers raise organically-fed and pastured chicken, turkey, pork and lamb. Visit our farm store for eggs, produce, wool products from our Icelandic sheep and handmade, uniquely beautiful works produced by local artists. Farm tours will be available as well as baby lambs and demonstrations on shearing/spinning. Or glaze and fire your own Raku pot. Visit the website/Facebook page or call 262-224-5556 for more information.

Eva’s Gardens, LLC, W1651 Cty Rd MM 53059.

Open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Offering Vegetable Plants and Herbs (grown without chemicals) for your garden. Specializing in heirloom tomatoes, cabbage, peppers, kale and more. There are also flowers to attract pollinators. Eva is a Master Gardener, happy to answer your questions. Watch for the bright “pink” signs. See the Facebook page or call 262-269-2135 for more information.

Honey Acres Inc., N1557 Hwy 67 53003

Open from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Visit the self-guided “Honey of a Museum”, watch a short video explaining how bees make honey and taste decadent honey treats in the gift store. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Glacier Rock Farm, N1255 Hoard Rd 53036

Open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. See and play with baby sheep, goats, chicks, ducks and many more baby animals. Enjoy pony and hay wagon rides. Visit the country store to purchase locally made items. Visit the farm's website/Facebook page or call 920-273-0612 for more information.

Pamela’s Corner Boutique, 90 South Main St. 53027

Open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Located in the Westphal Mansion B&B featuring local artists, clothing and accessories, unique antiques, home/holiday décor, garden art, gourmet chocolates, coffees/teas. Handmade soaps and luxurious spa products, all create a unique shopping experience. Tours available. Call 262-673-7938 for more information.

Sheeping Beauty Fibre Arts, W533 Hwy 33 53027

Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Offering a variety of fibers, yarn, books, buttons and equipment for spinners, weavers, knitters, crocheting and felting. Classes are offered year round in all of these areas. Visit the website or call 262-623-0244 for an appointment.

Plan to spend the day at all the farms or grab coffee or a meal at Perc Place, a local coffee house and eatery where menu items are made from scratch using eggs, honey and produce from some of the farms on this tour. Perc Place, 39 & 43 N Main St., Hartford, is open Saturdays from 7 a.m. - 5 pm. For more information call 262-670-6950.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/05/13/spring-tour-farms/1191678001/