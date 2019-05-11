LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

MONROE - Abigal Martin of Rock County is the newest Alice in Dairyland.

Outgoing Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley passed her tiara on to Martin during the Alice in Dairyland Finale in Monroe, located in the heart of Green County, this year's host county.

Martin grew up on her family's 175-cow dairy farm near Milton and says she fell in love with dairy at a young age. She graduated with from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Dairy Science.

Martin is currently employed with DeLaval Inc. in the marketing department. She will spend the next year traveling across Wisconsin promoting the state's diverse agricultural industry.

"Whether I’m selected or not – I’m always excited to share the story about my ag roots," Martin told the Wisconsin State Farmer during the media day in New Glarus on March 15.

Joining Martin among the five top candidates were: Sarah Achenbach, Eastman; Cassandra Krull, Lake Mills; Mariah Martin, Brooklyn; and Tess Zettle, Juda. 

A complete story will follow soon.

Green County welcomes 72nd Alice in Dairyland candidates
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Quilts, always a beloved symbol of comfort, family, heritage and community provide a warm invitation to the rural countryside of Green County.
Qulits a beloved symbol of comfort, family and heritage provide a warm welcome to Green County, host county of the Alice in Dairyland interviews and finals. Courtesy of Trisha Pernot, Alice Finals 2019 Chair
Fullscreen
The New Glaurus Hotel was the site of the press conference introducing the candidates for the 72nd Alice in Dairyland who will be selected in May.
The New Glaurus Hotel was the site of the press conference introducing the candidates for the 72nd Alice in Dairyland who will be selected in May. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
One of New Glarus' many Cows on Parade welcomes guests to the New Glarus Hotel.
One of New Glarus' many Cows on Parade welcomes guests to the New Glarus Hotel. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
71st Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley greets those gathered at a press conference to welcome the top candidates for the 72nd Alice in Dairyland.
71st Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley greets those gathered at a press conference to welcome the top candidates for the 72nd Alice in Dairyland. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Tess Zettle shares her agricultural story during the March 11 press conference at the New Glarus Hotel.
Tess Zettle shares her agricultural story during the March 11 press conference at the New Glarus Hotel. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Joining Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley (from left) are Tess Zettle, Mariah Martin, Abigail Martin, Cassandra Krull and Sarah Achenbach.
Joining Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley (from left) are Tess Zettle, Mariah Martin, Abigail Martin, Cassandra Krull and Sarah Achenbach. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Trisha Pernot (left) chairman of the 2019 Alice Finals in Green County chats with Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley and program sponsors Esther and Tony Zgraggen.
Trisha Pernot (left) chairman of the 2019 Alice Finals in Green County chats with Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley and program sponsors Esther and Tony Zgraggen. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Swiss emigrant Tony Zgraggen shares his yodeling talents with the contestants and Alice in Dairyland.
Swiss emigrant Tony Zgraggen shares his yodeling talents with the contestants and Alice in Dairyland. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Alice in Dairyland candidates pose Kaitlyn Riley along with a bottle of the popular Spotted Cow beer brewed at New Glarus Brewery.
Alice in Dairyland candidates pose Kaitlyn Riley along with a bottle of the popular Spotted Cow beer brewed at New Glarus Brewery. Courtesy of Kaitlyn Riley
Fullscreen
Trisha Pernot, chairman of the 2019 Alice Finals in Green County welcomes guests at the New Glarus Hotel.
Trisha Pernot, chairman of the 2019 Alice Finals in Green County welcomes guests at the New Glarus Hotel. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Noreen Rueckert, a member of the Green County Tourism Office welcomes guests to the March 15 press conference at the New Glarus Hotel.
Noreen Rueckert, a member of the Green County Tourism Office welcomes guests to the March 15 press conference at the New Glarus Hotel. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Green County is the host of this year's Alice in Dairyland interview and finals activities.
Green County is the host of this year's Alice in Dairyland interview and finals activities. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
The statue in front of the Swiss United Church (built in 1900) honors the first settlers who arrived in 1845 from Glarus, Switzerland, to build a new colony in Green County, today known as New Glarus.
The statue in front of the Swiss United Church (built in 1900) honors the first settlers who arrived in 1845 from Glarus, Switzerland, to build a new colony in Green County, today known as New Glarus. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
A set of bells hangs under the Swiss coat of arms in downtown New Glarus.
A set of bells hangs under the Swiss coat of arms in downtown New Glarus. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
The Swiss heritage of New Glarus citizens is proudly on display on local shops and businesses.
The Swiss heritage of New Glarus citizens is proudly on display on local shops and businesses. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Sarah Anchenbach (left) and Tess Zettle enjoy Swiss cuisine inside the Chalet Landhaus Inn and Restaurant in New Glarus.
Sarah Anchenbach (left) and Tess Zettle enjoy Swiss cuisine inside the Chalet Landhaus Inn and Restaurant in New Glarus. Renee Eichelkraut, Eichelkraut Photography
Fullscreen
Who doesn't enjoy a big pot of fondue, a Swiss national delicacy made with a variety of local cheeses?
Who doesn't enjoy a big pot of fondue, a Swiss national delicacy made with a variety of local cheeses? Kaitlyn Riley
Fullscreen
Known as the little Switzerland of America, New Glarus was the site of the press conference introducing the five candidates competing to be the 72nd Alice in Dairyland.
Known as the little Switzerland of America, New Glarus was the site of the press conference introducing the five candidates competing to be the 72nd Alice in Dairyland. Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer
Fullscreen
Enjoying the Swiss flair outside of the Chalet Landhaus Inn in downtown New Glarus.
Enjoying the Swiss flair outside of the Chalet Landhaus Inn in downtown New Glarus. Renee Eichelkraut, Eichelkraut Photography
Fullscreen
Sharing a laugh inside of Brenda's Blumenladen in downtown New Glarus
Sharing a laugh inside of Brenda's Blumenladen in downtown New Glarus Renee Eichelkraut, Eichelkraut Photography
Fullscreen
Bryan Voegeli talks with the girls during the a tour of Voegeli Farms in Monticello, Wis.
Bryan Voegeli talks with the girls during the a tour of Voegeli Farms in Monticello, Wis. Renee Eichelkraut, Eichelkraut Photography
Fullscreen
Alice in Dairyland contestants hold up containers of Yodelay Swiss-style yogurt that is made with the milk from the Voegeli family's Brown Swiss cows.
Alice in Dairyland contestants hold up containers of Yodelay Swiss-style yogurt that is made with the milk from the Voegeli family's Brown Swiss cows. Renee Eichelkraut, Eichelkraut Photography
Fullscreen
Bryan Voegeli (third from left) introduces Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley (right) and this year's contestants Voegeli Farms' herd of Brown Swiss milking cows.
Bryan Voegeli (third from left) introduces Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley (right) and this year's contestants Voegeli Farms' herd of Brown Swiss milking cows. Renee Eichelkraut, Eichelkraut Photography
Fullscreen
Mariah Martin
Mariah Martin Courtesy of DATCP
Fullscreen
Sarah Auchenbach
Sarah Auchenbach Courtesy of DATCP
Fullscreen
Tess Zettle
Tess Zettle Courtesy of DATCP
Fullscreen
Cassandra Krull
Cassandra Krull Courtesy of DATCP
Fullscreen
Abigail Martin
Abigail Martin Courtesy of DATCP
Fullscreen
Reigning Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley is joined by candidates vying for the title of the 72nd popular ag ambassador (from left) Sarah Achenbach, Cassandra Krull, Tess Zettle, Abigail Martin and Mariah Martin.
Reigning Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley is joined by candidates vying for the title of the 72nd popular ag ambassador (from left) Sarah Achenbach, Cassandra Krull, Tess Zettle, Abigail Martin and Mariah Martin. Courtesy of DATCP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    CLOSE

    2019 Alice in Dairyland candidates make their debut in Green County. Colleen Kottke, Wisconsin State Farmer

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/05/11/abigail-martin-new-alice-dairyland/1181064001/