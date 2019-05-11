Abigail Martin (Photo: Courtesy of DATCP)

MONROE - Abigal Martin of Rock County is the newest Alice in Dairyland.

Outgoing Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley passed her tiara on to Martin during the Alice in Dairyland Finale in Monroe, located in the heart of Green County, this year's host county.

Martin grew up on her family's 175-cow dairy farm near Milton and says she fell in love with dairy at a young age. She graduated with from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Dairy Science.

Joining Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley (from left) are Tess Zettle, Mariah Martin, Abigail Martin, Cassandra Krull and Sarah Achenbach. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Martin is currently employed with DeLaval Inc. in the marketing department. She will spend the next year traveling across Wisconsin promoting the state's diverse agricultural industry.

"Whether I’m selected or not – I’m always excited to share the story about my ag roots," Martin told the Wisconsin State Farmer during the media day in New Glarus on March 15.

Joining Martin among the five top candidates were: Sarah Achenbach, Eastman; Cassandra Krull, Lake Mills; Mariah Martin, Brooklyn; and Tess Zettle, Juda.

CLOSE 2019 Alice in Dairyland candidates make their debut in Green County. Colleen Kottke, Wisconsin State Farmer

