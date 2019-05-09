Drain tile emptying in a drainage ditch. (Photo: Gloria Hafemeister)

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) and Timewell Drainage Products are pleased to announce tile drainage installation demonstrations in partnership with Jefferson County Farm Technology host family, and drainage contractor, Walter Grain Farms in Jefferson County.

Mike Walter began tiling with his dad and brother in 1975 and currently tiles and farms with his sons, Adam and Brad. The Walter family currently operate over 6,000 acres of owned and rented land.

“At the current time we can install 200,000 feet to 1,000,000 feet in a season,” said Mike Walter of the host family. “It is all weather dependent. Playing in the mud and drying fields for better yields is something we love to do.”

“Tiling is the ultimate ag management tool, said Aaron Kassing, VP of Marketing for Timewell Drainage Products. “With the precipitation we’ve gotten in Wisconsin this year, tiling is the most impactful investment you can implement on your farm. We are building the Jefferson County demonstrations to highlight that.”

Tiling demonstrations will take place from 10:00 am to noon and 1:00 to 3:00 pm each day of the event. Attendees will be able to see first-hand modern drainage system installation and Edge of Field practices.

Installation at the show will substantially drain 20 acres of the host farm. Edge of Field practices will be on display, and drainage professionals will be on-site to discuss management tools. A full list of show hours and schedule of events will be available at http://www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson/.

Timewell Drainage Products, proud Jefferson County resident, is a manufacturer of subsurface drainage products and supplies. The company has six locations in several states including a manufacturing facility in Jefferson, Wisconsin and headquarters in Illinois. In addition to a demonstration field at the show, you’ll be able to find Timewell in the Jefferson County showcase. For more information, visit timewellpipe.com or connect with us @TimewellPipe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) is a non-profit, educational organization that has sponsored an annual event showcasing agriculture and related industries since 1954. WFTD-Jefferson County takes place July 23-25 and will be hosted at the Walters Grain Farm located in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.

