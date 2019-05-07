Secretary Brad Pfaff and DATCP’s International Agribusiness Center, a delegation of Wisconsin dairy and agricultural companies is heading to Mexico this week to showcase Wisconsin products and technology at Expo Leche, Mexico’s largest annual dairy industry conference. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

MADISON – Led by Secretary Brad Pfaff and DATCP’s International Agribusiness Center, a delegation of Wisconsin dairy and agricultural companies is heading to Mexico this week to showcase Wisconsin products and technology at Expo Leche, Mexico’s largest annual dairy industry conference.

In addition to attending the conference, Pfaff will meet with numerous top-level Mexican officials to establish and reinforce relationships with Mexico and increase awareness of Wisconsin dairy and agricultural industries. The delegation also will visit several large dairy and mix-use farms.

The Expo Leche conference is scheduled May 9-11 in Aguascalientes. Located in north-central Mexico, Aguascalientes has a strong business climate and is a popular location for international headquarters for many companies.

Mexico is Wisconsin’s third most valuable agricultural export market, importing more than $250 million in products in 2018, including dairy products such as cheese, milk, whey and butter, and eggs and honey.

“Our goals for the trade mission are to help create business opportunities for Wisconsin, establish and reinforce connections with Mexican officials, and increase awareness of Wisconsin’s global leadership in dairy and agriculture,” said Pfaff. “The conference also presents an excellent opportunity for the Wisconsin delegation to build new connections for Wisconsin’s dairy and agriculture sectors. By making these valuable connections, we are better able to provide ground level guidance to Wisconsin companies on how to export to Mexico.”

Nearly a dozen Wisconsin companies will showcase products, goods and technology to tens of thousands of Expo Leche conference attendees, and they’ll also benefit from networking opportunities and one-on-one meetings with industry buyers and investors.

Since 1966, the International Agribusiness Center, part of DATCP’s Division of Agricultural Development, has provided export assistance to Wisconsin’s food and agriculture industry. Services include export education, market access support and market development and promotion.

