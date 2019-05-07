Compeer Financial, has awarded 19 Fair Facility Upgrade Grants to county fairs across Wisconsin, totaling $57,000. (Photo: SABRINA SCHAEFFER/Staff)

SUN PRAIRIE - The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, has awarded 19 Fair Facility Upgrade Grants to county fairs across Wisconsin, totaling $57,000.

Across the organization’s 144-county territory, 55 grants were awarded. The grants, which total $164,740, will touch the lives of more than 1.6 million fair organizers, participants and attendees.

“The purpose of these grants is to help make upgrades and repairs to fairgrounds and facilities so fairs can continue to bring people together to experience agriculture,” said Karen Schieler, Senior Corporate Giving Specialist. “The fair tradition plays an important role in agriculture youth development, celebrating their hard work and contributions to rural communities. And fairs in general bring our communities together each year to have fun and enjoy rural life. ”

Groups received grants of $2,750 to $3,000 each. The list below outlines grant recipients and a brief description of the projects funded:

Alto 4-H and Farm Bureau Fair ; to upgrade blacktop on fairgrounds

; to upgrade blacktop on fairgrounds Bayfield County Fair ; to repair roof, fascia boards, gutters and replace trusses and rafter ends in horse barn

; to repair roof, fascia boards, gutters and replace trusses and rafter ends in horse barn Buffalo County Fair ; to purchase swine, sheep and goat scale

; to purchase swine, sheep and goat scale Burnett County Agricultural Fair ; for updated lighting and safety signage in cattle barn

; for updated lighting and safety signage in cattle barn Columbia County Fair Association ; to construct a concrete platform with walls for manure storage

; to construct a concrete platform with walls for manure storage Crawford County Meat Animal Auction ; to extend the swine and sheep barn

; to extend the swine and sheep barn Dodge County Fair Association ; for new roof, soffit and fascia, and updated lighting and electrical on milkhouse

; for new roof, soffit and fascia, and updated lighting and electrical on milkhouse Grant County Fair ; to remove old fountains and install water cooler bottle filling stations

; to remove old fountains and install water cooler bottle filling stations Green County Ag Society and Mechanics Institute ; to improve electrical service in beef barn

; to improve electrical service in beef barn Jackson County Agricultural Society Inc. ; for gates and pens for small animals

; for gates and pens for small animals Monroe County Agricultural Society ; to purchase new animal scales, platforms and heads

; to purchase new animal scales, platforms and heads Ozaukee County Agricultural Society ; to pave road and walkway leading to 4-H barns

; to pave road and walkway leading to 4-H barns Racine County Agricultural Society Inc .; to repair and rebuild livestock wash rack

.; to repair and rebuild livestock wash rack Rock County 4-H Fair ; to replace roof, repair front door and siding on 4-H Fair Museum

; to replace roof, repair front door and siding on 4-H Fair Museum Sheboygan County Fair Association ; to replace concrete aisles in livestock buildings

; to replace concrete aisles in livestock buildings St. Croix County Fair Inc .; for updated lighting in judging arena

.; for updated lighting in judging arena Vernon County Agricultural Society Inc. ; for new rabbit cages

; for new rabbit cages Washburn County Junior Fair Association ; to replace signs on buildings and entrance

; to replace signs on buildings and entrance Winnebago County Fair Association; to purchase gates for beef barn, signs for fairgrounds and to restore entrance archway

Since the program began, a total of $344,740 has been awarded to 119 fairs, touching the lives of more than 3.5 million fairgoers and participants. The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America will offer this program again in March 2020.

Fund for Rural America

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America.

Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated one percent of annual net earnings to support the Fund’s focus areas of education, youth engagement, rural development, community enrichment, agricultural advocacy and development, and cooperative initiatives.

