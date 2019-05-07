Larry Baumann (Photo: Kathy M Helgeson)

Baumann UWRF Outstanding Faculty Member

Larry Baumman, professor of animal science at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, received the 2019 Outstanding Faculty Award at the 53rd Annual Scholarship and Awards Banquet hosted by the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (CAFES) on April 18.

The award is the highest award bestowed upon a faculty member in the college and is made more meaningful because the recipients are nominated and selected by their peers in the college.

As the 2019 recipient of the Outstanding Faculty Award, Baumann is also honored nationally with the Teaching Award of Merit from the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA) in recognition of meritorious efforts in college teaching.

Baumann said he never thought of his day-to-day activities as outstanding.

“I am fortunate to be in this college and on this campus with wonderful colleagues and students who bring out the best in me,” said Baumann, a 1974 graduate of UW-River Falls.

David Backmann (Photo: Submitted)

Bachmann honored by Holstein Association USA

David Bachmann Sr. known as one of the best-known registered Holstein breeders in Wisconsin will be honored by Holstein Association USA during the 2019 National Holstein Convention in June. Bachmann of Pinehurst Farms of Sheboygan will be presented the Elite Breeder award.

Joining him will be George A. Miller, Columbus, Ohio, Distinguished Leadership Award and Sheri L. Regan-Danhof, Regancrest Holsteins, Waukon, Iowa, Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder Award.

Peterson to lead Sand Co. Foundation Ag Research, Conservation

Sand County Foundation has named Dr. Heidi M. Peterson its Vice President of Agricultural Research and Conservation. Peterson joins Sand County Foundation with significant leadership, teaching, and research experience surrounding agricultural conservation and water quality issues. She will lead the Foundation’s agricultural conservation team and set its strategic direction in research, and farmer and rancher engagement.

Heidi Peterson (Photo: Submitted)

Sand County Foundation, based in Wisconsin, is a national non-profit working with farmers, ranchers, foresters and other private landowners to improve soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat.

National Dairy Shrine announces honorees

National Dairy Shrine has announced the recipients of the Guest of Honor, Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder, and Pioneer recognition awards for this year. These awards were designed to honor past, and present dairy industry leaders that have contributed to strengthening and energizing the dairy industry.

This year’s honorees will be inducted into the National Dairy Hall of Fame in Fort Atkinson, Wis. and they include Dr. Mike Hutjens as Guest of Honor, the highest recognition from the National Dairy Shrine. Hutjens, University of Illinois, is an internationally acclaimed dairy cattle nutrition expert and esteemed educational communicator.

Michael Hutjens (Photo: David Riecks)

The Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder is the brother and sister team of Ralph Shank and Mary Shank Creek, Palmyra Ayrshires of Hagerstown, Maryland. They are the first brother and sister breeder honorees in the 70 years of National Dairy Shrine.

Through an anonymous selection committee these long time career dairy leaders have been selected as Pioneers: Michael Barnes, Blacksburg, VA, Virginia Tech Instructor and Dairy Judging Coach; Kenneth Butcher, Fuquay Varina, NC, Dairy Records Innovator and North Carolina State Professor; John Clay, Raleigh, NC, Dairy Records Management Systems Director and DHIA leader; Dr. Sheila McGuirk, Dodgeville, WI, Veterinarian and UW Vet School Instructor and mentor and Larry Moore, Suamico, WI, Red and White Breeder and RWDCA Association founding leader.

FTD announces scholarship recipients

Coming up on the second year since the Kewaunee County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days took place, the Executive Committee is proud to announce the first group of students who will be receiving funds from the Second Half Scholarship Fund. Those awarded were to have graduated from high schools including Algoma, Denmark, Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot, and Southern Door.

Carmen Haack (Photo: Submitted)

Kordell Draves (Photo: Submitted)

Carmen Haack, Algoma, attending UW-Madison, majoring in Dairy Science/Agriculture Business Management; Maddy Selner, Denmark, attending UW-Madison, majoring in Life Science Communication and Agriculture Business Management. Michelle Kielpikowski, Kewaunee, attending UW-Eau Claire, majoring in accounting/finance.

Taylor Paye, Luxemburg-Casco, attending UW-River Falls, pre-Veterinarian major; Melissa Hanson, Mishicot, attending UW-Green Bay and majoring in Mathematics Education; Kordell Draves, Southern Door, attending St. Norbert College and majoring in business/finance. A total of $6,000 was awarded in 2019, and a total of $60,000 will be awarded over a 10-year period.

Maddy Selner (Photo: Submitted)

Taylor Paye (Photo: Submitted)

Michelle Kielpikowski (Photo: Submitted)

Newsmakers in the agricultural world (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media Group)

WI FFA Foundation awards scholarships

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation has awarded $25,520 in postsecondary scholarships to Wisconsin FFA members from 24 chapters. Recipients of these awards will be recognized at the 90th Wisconsin FFA Convention in mid-June, as well as the 20 sponsors of the 2019 scholarships.

Scholarships are awarded to seniors in high school or students currently enrolled in a university/technical college.

Collin Weltzien, Arcadia FFA, Matthew D. Anderson Endowment; Noah Massie, Barron FFA, and Amelia Hayden, Big Foot FFA, Blain’s Farm & Fleet; Andrew Boschert, Beaver Dam FFA, Star Blends; Alexis Luedtke, Beaver Dam FFA and Joseph Schlies, Denmark FFA, ANIMART; Colin Wussow, Bonduel FFA, Lee Foundation/Agri-View; Emily Powell, Brookwood FFA, Harold & Geneva Beals Endowment.

Lindsey Augustine, Ellsworth FFA, ConAgra Brands; Abigail Kucken, Fort Atkinson FFA, Arnold & Katherine Cordes Endowment; Blake Johnson, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau FFA, Dr. Gordon J. Iverson Endowment; Colton Klecker, Lake Mills FFA, Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation; Eryn Butzin, Waupaca FFA, Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation and Alexis Schultz, Lake Mills FFA, Badger State Ethanol.

Dara Stichert, Marshfield FFA, Grant Urban, Marshfield FFA, Ryenne Zee, Marshfield FFA and Teagan Turba, New Holstein FFA, Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment; Hunter Huschitt, Monroe FFA, Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association; Seth Cupery, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA, Jacquelyn Rosenbush, Spooner FFA, Sarah Albers, Sauk Prairie FFA and Brandon Strupp, Hartford FFA, Wisconsin Agri-Business Association.

Colten De Jager, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA, WPS Farm Show Food Vendors; Matthew Ryherd, Reedsburg FFA and Jaden Henneman, Whitewater FFA, Roundy’s; Jodie Weyland, Winneconne FFA and Kylee Burdick, Rice Lake FFA, GROWMARK; Jared Mack, Sauk Prairie FFA, Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment; Anna Lucht, Whitewater FFA and Emily Sheen, Badger FFA, Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association.

AWA scholarship winners (Photo: Submitted)

AWA Benefit Corp. awards scholarships

The Association of Women in Agriculture (AWA) Benefit Corporation awarded 18 scholarships to undergraduates totaling $9,500 at their annual AWA Day on April 13. Two additional $500 awards were presented by friends of AWA in memory of two former student members.

Summer Henschel of Chilton, received the Dr. Larry Satter Memorial Scholarship. The Dr. David Dickson Scholarship was presented to Emily Franke of Oakfield.

Alexis Luedtke of Beaver Dam, was awarded the Delma Woodburn Memorial Scholarship. The Cynthia Benevenga Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Julia Oelke of Merrill.

AWA House Resident Scholarships were awarded to Alexis Schultz of Watertown, Catherine Vickerman of Milton, and Mena Schmitt of Sun Prairie.

Eight AWA Active Member scholarships were awarded to Maria Balbach of Cuba City, Jenna Broege of Janesville, Meikah Dado of Amery, Amanda Gimenez of Berlin, Amelia Hayden of Sharon, Stephanie Hoff of Thorp, Haven Olson of DeForest and Lindsey Sarbacker of Verona.

Liz Grady of Oregon, Emily Matzke of Sauk City and Brooke Moore of Gratiot each received $1,000 scholarships supported by Demeter. Two additional memorial scholarships were given in honor of former AWA members. The Nicole Bangart Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Emma Gwidt of Pulaski and the Kelsey Jo Olson Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Emma Olstad of Stoughton.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/05/07/ag-faces-crowd-see-who-making-news-ag-industry/1138009001/