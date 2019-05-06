Fond du Lac Sheriff's squad (Photo: Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK WISCONSIN)

TOWN OF ROSENDALE - A 70 year old Suamico man escaped with minor injuries after he lost control of his airplane, crashing into a farm field on Monday.

According to the Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office, Gary W. Dornfeld said he was flying from Pulaski to Juneau, Wis. on May 6, when he encountered what he described as turbulent air or wind shear-like conditions over the town of Rosendale, southwest of Fond du Lac.

Dornfeld, the sole occupant, said he lost control while attempting an emergency landing of the 1946 fixed wing single-engine craft in a farm field near Triangle Road and County Trunk M. The aircraft sustained significant damage.

A witness contacted the Fond du Lac County Communications Center around 12:53 p.m. to report the crash and reported that the Dornfeld was able to exit the airplane on his own.

Dornfeld was transported by ambulance to Ripon Medical Center Hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries. The airplane crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with the FAA and NTSB.

