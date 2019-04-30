LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Jerry Apps is no stranger to county fairs. In fact, as the University of Wisconsin Extension agent in Green Lake and Brown counties, he played a major role in orchestrating the days long events.

While at the helm, Apps was also appreciative of those who worked hard behind the scenes to make the annual events a reality: judges, county fair officials, carnival workers, community organizations, 4-H and FFA leaders and members and parents.

Apps latest literary endeavor is to pen a book on the history of Wisconsin state, county and district fairs (published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press), seasoned with human experiences tied to those fairs. He is asking for stories and photos from former 4-H, FFA and open class exhibitors, as well as judges, fair secretaries and anyone else connected to a Wisconsin fair.

"I'm looking for stories that talk about what it was like to show a calf, win first prize or win a pink ribbon," he said, "or what it was like to stay overnight at the fair. I was a 4-H member for 10 years and we stayed overnight in an old tent at the Waushara County Fair."

Apps says his childhood memories associated with the county fair were fantastic and would like to connect with others who also treasure those times.

"I want the story from a kid who is now maybe an adult thinking back on what it was like to show a calf at the 1960 fair," said Apps. "The stories are the start, but I want to go deeper and ask what they learned from those experiences that still impact their lives today."

Apps would also like stories and photos from carnival companies and their workers, fair maintenance people, professional grandstand performers plus stories about horse-pulling contests, horse races or tractor pulling contests.

"I would dearly love to get some carnival stories. What was it like to go from fair to fair all summer long, taking down the Ferris wheel and then putting it back up again, and then driving all night to some other place to start all over again?" he said.

Take a trip down memory lane of County Fairs of the past
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tammy Winkelman, 10 has her hands full as she and her brother, Tom Winkelman, 12, of Pewaukee, bring their geese to the Waukesha County Fair's 4-H barn for judging.
Tammy Winkelman, 10 has her hands full as she and her brother, Tom Winkelman, 12, of Pewaukee, bring their geese to the Waukesha County Fair's 4-H barn for judging. Carl Hoyt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Giant strawberry ride being worked on by Tony Watson as he prepares it for the Waukesha County Fair Demolition Derby
Giant strawberry ride being worked on by Tony Watson as he prepares it for the Waukesha County Fair Demolition Derby Dale Guldan, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
A Monroe girl, Frances Rufi, who weighs 100 lb., led a 2,500 lb. Holstein bull through its paces for judging at a series of county fairs. The bull, Carnation Butterboy Halo, a 4 year old, repeated as grand champion of the Lafayette county fair at Darlington and is entered in the Green county fair this week at Monroe.
A Monroe girl, Frances Rufi, who weighs 100 lb., led a 2,500 lb. Holstein bull through its paces for judging at a series of county fairs. The bull, Carnation Butterboy Halo, a 4 year old, repeated as grand champion of the Lafayette county fair at Darlington and is entered in the Green county fair this week at Monroe. Ray Barth
Fullscreen
Few people braved the afternoon heat to catch the country music acts at the Waukesha County Fair
Few people braved the afternoon heat to catch the country music acts at the Waukesha County Fair Stephen Counsel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Tom Audley, a deputy inspector with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, lays out the ground rules for a softball-pitch game during a tour of the County Fair's midway Wednesday afternoon.
Tom Audley, a deputy inspector with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, lays out the ground rules for a softball-pitch game during a tour of the County Fair's midway Wednesday afternoon. Allen Fredrickson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Thursday was a day of judgement at the Washington County fair in Slinger. Left: Ginger Merry of Hartford washed her heifer before the Junior Yearling judging.
Thursday was a day of judgement at the Washington County fair in Slinger. Left: Ginger Merry of Hartford washed her heifer before the Junior Yearling judging. William Meyer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Larry Marx and his wife, Lisa, formerly of Waukesha but now of Madison, watch as their daughter Rachel, 4, pets a pig at the Waukesha County Fair Sunday. Mom holds Chloe, 2, and 7-week-old Emma sleeps in the carriage.
Larry Marx and his wife, Lisa, formerly of Waukesha but now of Madison, watch as their daughter Rachel, 4, pets a pig at the Waukesha County Fair Sunday. Mom holds Chloe, 2, and 7-week-old Emma sleeps in the carriage. Allen Fredrickson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
The Washington County Junior fair has taken shape on the fairgrounds at 314 West Washington Street (Highway 175) in Slinger but not without lots of work and long hours of planning. Luke Johnson, 6, (from left), Jesse Weber, 10, and Tony Rodd, 9, all of Slinger, watch as a Ferris wheel is put up Tuesday afternoon at the fairgrounds.
The Washington County Junior fair has taken shape on the fairgrounds at 314 West Washington Street (Highway 175) in Slinger but not without lots of work and long hours of planning. Luke Johnson, 6, (from left), Jesse Weber, 10, and Tony Rodd, 9, all of Slinger, watch as a Ferris wheel is put up Tuesday afternoon at the fairgrounds. Mary Jo Walicki, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Keven Krebs, 6, of Hartford looks after a friend's crossbreed calf before the Junior Fair judging of the beef category. All kids entering junior class events win blue, red, white or pink ribbons and cash prizes.
Keven Krebs, 6, of Hartford looks after a friend's crossbreed calf before the Junior Fair judging of the beef category. All kids entering junior class events win blue, red, white or pink ribbons and cash prizes. Jack Orton, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
There were more hoofs off the ground than on it as horses ran at break neck speed Sunday at the Green county fair in Monroe.
There were more hoofs off the ground than on it as horses ran at break neck speed Sunday at the Green county fair in Monroe. Ray Barth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
14-year old Scott Schuett splashes his calf, cleaning it Wednesday evening,at the Waukesha County Fair. John Jones, 19, looks on while washing his own steer. They were preparing the animals for the open class competition
14-year old Scott Schuett splashes his calf, cleaning it Wednesday evening,at the Waukesha County Fair. John Jones, 19, looks on while washing his own steer. They were preparing the animals for the open class competition Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Evelyn Herther of Jackson and daughter Ruth Knetzger of Hubertus will enter scores of entries in the Washington County fair. Among them are dried plants that they bundle in bunches
Evelyn Herther of Jackson and daughter Ruth Knetzger of Hubertus will enter scores of entries in the Washington County fair. Among them are dried plants that they bundle in bunches Thor Swift, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Paul Roemer, 10, of Hartford, is eager for his 5-month-old Holstein heifer to look her best at the Washington County Fair, especially because she is Paul's first-ever entry.
Paul Roemer, 10, of Hartford, is eager for his 5-month-old Holstein heifer to look her best at the Washington County Fair, especially because she is Paul's first-ever entry. Patti Longmire, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
1959 Union's "County Fair," which was actually a fall open house.
1959 Union's "County Fair," which was actually a fall open house. Memorial Union Archives
Fullscreen
Carl Smith, a retired 4-H youth adviser, evaluates a Taylor Craft airplane built by Ted Grant, 12, of Sussex. Grant entered the plane Wednesday in the home craft display for youngsters at the Waukesha County Fair. The fair continues through Sunday with activities that include national touring performers, a tractor pull, draft horse shows and fireworks.
Carl Smith, a retired 4-H youth adviser, evaluates a Taylor Craft airplane built by Ted Grant, 12, of Sussex. Grant entered the plane Wednesday in the home craft display for youngsters at the Waukesha County Fair. The fair continues through Sunday with activities that include national touring performers, a tractor pull, draft horse shows and fireworks. Allan Y. Scott, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
The Washington County Junior Fair offered plenty of entertainment for those who stopped by during the fair's four-day run in Slinger. Justin Loduha, 4, of West Bend, waves to his parents from the carousel.
The Washington County Junior Fair offered plenty of entertainment for those who stopped by during the fair's four-day run in Slinger. Justin Loduha, 4, of West Bend, waves to his parents from the carousel. Mary Jo Walicki, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Sue Adams (left), 21, gets a congratulatory hug from Michelle Beilke, 1992 Fairest of the Fairs, after Adams was announces as the 1993 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Wednesday at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs convention at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee. Both represented the Fond du Lac County Fair.
Sue Adams (left), 21, gets a congratulatory hug from Michelle Beilke, 1992 Fairest of the Fairs, after Adams was announces as the 1993 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Wednesday at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs convention at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee. Both represented the Fond du Lac County Fair. Richard Brodzeller, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Festivals are fun for everyone in Portugal, as these young dancers of Nazare prove in their version of an ancient folk dance. Festas in Portugal begin at Easter and continue through the summer until late October. The youngsters above wear the swirling plaid skirts characteristic of their sea coast village. The Portuguese festa adds to the atmosphere of the county fair, gay parades, bonfires, and fireworks to compete the holiday spirit. People.
Festivals are fun for everyone in Portugal, as these young dancers of Nazare prove in their version of an ancient folk dance. Festas in Portugal begin at Easter and continue through the summer until late October. The youngsters above wear the swirling plaid skirts characteristic of their sea coast village. The Portuguese festa adds to the atmosphere of the county fair, gay parades, bonfires, and fireworks to compete the holiday spirit. People. George Peabody & Associates, Inc
Fullscreen
The midway attracted fairgoers at the Waukesha County Fair, which opened Wednesday.
The midway attracted fairgoers at the Waukesha County Fair, which opened Wednesday. Peter J. Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Preparing for the Ozaukee County Fair August 3-7 in Cedarburg, Anna Welter, 5, of Cedarburg gets little cooperation from her sister's sheep as she tries to exercise them near her grandfather's farm in Mequon. Her sister, Sarah Schultz, 14, plans to exhibit the sheep.
Preparing for the Ozaukee County Fair August 3-7 in Cedarburg, Anna Welter, 5, of Cedarburg gets little cooperation from her sister's sheep as she tries to exercise them near her grandfather's farm in Mequon. Her sister, Sarah Schultz, 14, plans to exhibit the sheep. Ronald Overdahl, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
4-H Members showed their prize chickens and rabbits. Paul Olszewski, 6214 South 13th Street, town of Lake with his Silver Lace Wyandott rooster, and John Burnham, 8341 South 27th Street, town of Franklin, with his rabbits are hopeful of winning.
4-H Members showed their prize chickens and rabbits. Paul Olszewski, 6214 South 13th Street, town of Lake with his Silver Lace Wyandott rooster, and John Burnham, 8341 South 27th Street, town of Franklin, with his rabbits are hopeful of winning. Journal Staff Photo, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
A booster pin for American's dairyland was pinned on the senatorial candidate by Jane Kozak, 20, Miss Oshkosh, under the gaze of other queens at the county fair.
A booster pin for American's dairyland was pinned on the senatorial candidate by Jane Kozak, 20, Miss Oshkosh, under the gaze of other queens at the county fair. Fred Tonne, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
The 135th Ozaukee County Fair is drawing people in at Fireman's Park in Cedarburg. An estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people are expected to attend. Trina Rathky waits for the nod a a judge points out fine points on her lightweight crossbred during livestock judging on Thursday. Rathke, who won a blue ribbon, is from Fredonia.
The 135th Ozaukee County Fair is drawing people in at Fireman's Park in Cedarburg. An estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people are expected to attend. Trina Rathky waits for the nod a a judge points out fine points on her lightweight crossbred during livestock judging on Thursday. Rathke, who won a blue ribbon, is from Fredonia. Ronald Overdahl, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen

    The retired University of Wisconsin professor is also hoping people will contribute photos along with their stories.

    "Digital photos would work best but I'll take regular photos as well," Apps said. As for the length of the personal stories? "Short or long, it doesn't matter. I'm a storyteller and it's the stories mixed in with the facts that people will enjoy reading."

    Those interested in submitted stories or photos should send them to Apps at jerryappsauthor@gmail.com.   

