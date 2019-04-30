The 2019 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days committee helped introduce the ‘Celebrate Work’ minivan announcing the first-ever interactive Career Scavenger Hunt, Ag Career Day set for July 23 at the event in Jefferson County which is expected to draw over 1,000 students. (Photo: Courtesy of Jefferson Co. FTD Committee)

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. – Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) unveiled the ‘Celebrate Work’ minivan and video today to announce the Ag Career Day Sign-Up Challenge 2.0.

The announcement was made with the help of Mishicot High School FFA Student Leadership via a new 2.0 video. Students across the state will have until May 29, 2019 to sign up in order to win fellow travelers on their assigned buses an ‘extra coupon’ for a free scoop of Culver’s custard.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will host over 1,000 students for the first-ever interactive Career Scavenger Hunt on Ag Career Day set for July 23. Youth in grades 7-12 will have the opportunity to explore career alternatives in Wisconsin agriculture. Students will learn about a variety of agriculture careers from animal handling to genetic engineering in corn, to ag finance and skilled trades, to robotic milking and more. The scavenger hunt is sponsored by Pioneer Seeds.

Using cow monitoring technology provided by Allflex Livestock Intelligence, each student will wear a cow ear tag, with an RFID button which will be scanned at each scavenger hunt checkpoint in order to track their visit to order to be eligible for additional giveaways at the end of the event. Before obtaining their scan, students will be asked to answer the ‘Career Takeaway’ question at each stop.

Aboard Cheesehead Express buses hailing from 10 different locations in Wisconsin, students will be given a free trip to Jefferson County to participate in the first-ever Ag Career Day. The day features 14 stops to find a clue sheet which will guide students to the stops, selfie stations, and back to the Compeer Future Generations Area. At the end, students will complete a ‘Thank You Farmers’ card from Culver’s which will be sent out to more than 400 Century Farms in Jefferson County.

In addition to free transportation, students who sign up will get free admission to the WFTD show, a free Ag Career Day T-shirt from Corteva (a Pioneer Seeds parent company), a coupon for a free scoop of Culver’s custard, sunglasses from UW-River Falls, a drawstring backpack from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and more.

All students intending to participate in Ag Career Day must sign up online, choosing the section/bus location they are planning to travel from. Students traveling with adult chaperones providing their own transportation are welcome to attend. However, they must also sign up online in order to reserve their Career Scavenger Hunt materials.

Before students board buses for their return trip home, they will receive an ‘Explore, Experience and Engage’ resources brochure created by the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Program for students and parents to explore ways to learn about careers in agriculture.

Students in entering grades 7-12 for the 2019-20 school year may sign up for the Ag Career Day trip by visiting https://bit.ly/2UReqmr. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XZ4Lwm.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) is a non-profit, educational organization that has sponsored an annual event showcasing agriculture and related industries since 1954. WFTD-Jefferson County takes place July 23-25 and will be hosted at the Walters Grain Farm located in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.

