Culver's #FarmingFridays social media series returns on April 26, 2019. The series features influencers from the agricultural industry, who share their stories on Culver's Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter accounts. (Photo: Culver's)

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis.(PRNewswire) - America is home to 2.1 million farms — and every person involved with farming has a story to tell. That's why Culver's created #FarmingFridays in 2016. This social media series profiles influential people who are passionate about educating others about the agricultural industry and feeding a growing population.

Back for its fourth consecutive year, #FarmingFridays returns April 26, 2019. The influencers will share their stories on Culver's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat accounts. The full #FarmingFridays lineup is:

April 26, Marji Guyler-Alaniz: Guyler-Alaniz founded FarmHer, a blog, podcast and television program that highlights the stories of women in the agricultural industry.

Guyler-Alaniz founded FarmHer, a blog, podcast and television program that highlights the stories of women in the agricultural industry. June 28, Marie Zick: Zick's Wisconsin dairy farm has been in her husband's family for over 150 years. The Zick family cares for 160 Jersey cows, whose milk is used for cheesemaking.

Zick's Wisconsin dairy farm has been in her husband's family for over 150 years. The Zick family cares for 160 Jersey cows, whose milk is used for cheesemaking. Aug. 2, Lauren Schwab : Schwab grew up on her family's pig farm in Ohio. She documents her life as a farmer on her blog, Farm Girl With Curls.

: Schwab grew up on her family's pig farm in Ohio. She documents her life as a farmer on her blog, Farm Girl With Curls. Sept. 20, Daniel Foster : Foster is an associate professor at Penn State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, where he teaches agricultural teacher education and works on the department's Global Teach Ag initiative.

: Foster is an associate professor at Penn State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, where he teaches agricultural teacher education and works on the department's Global Teach Ag initiative. Oct. 18, Tara Vander Dussen: Vander Dussen is a dairy farmer and environmental scientist. She shares her unique perspective on agriculture through her blog, New Mexico Milkmaid.

"We feel it's important to celebrate and support the hard work that goes into providing our country with food," said Jessie Kreke, senior marketing manager at Culver's. "By shining a light on the different roles that exist in agriculture, we're hoping to ignite a passion in our guests for supporting agricultural education, too."

#FarmingFridays is part of Culver's Thank You Farmers® Project, which supports agricultural education programs that promote smart farming as a way to help ensure our country's future food supply.

To date, Culver's and its guests have donated over $2 million to agricultural education efforts, such as the National FFA Organization. Learn more about the program and how to get involved by visiting: https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project

