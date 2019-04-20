Ledgeview Farms hydroponic growing operation in Fond du Lac County is one of the stops featured on the 2019 Meet Your Local Farmer...farm to table tour and dinner event set for April 27. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Five farms in Calumet and Fond du Lac counties, each with a different specialty, are providing free self-guided tours during Meet Your Local Farmer, a farm to table tour, on April 27.

Visitors can learn about goat, sheep, beef, and dairy farming and a hydroponic greenhouse during tours from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wrap up the day with a wine and cheese reception at LaClare Family Creamery in Malone, from 3:30 - 4:45 p.m. The wine and cheese reception features Quinney Estate Winery LLC and Heritage Orchard.

In the evening, chefs at LaClare Family Creamery will be offering a three-course dinner using products from each farm for a true farm to table experience.

A limited number of dinner tickets are available for $35 per person by calling 920-670-0051 or by visiting https://www.laclarefamilycreamery.com/.

Farm tours

The following farms will be open for tours during the event.

Kesler Family Farm, N6447 Hwy. 55, Hilbert.

The multi-generational, multi-species family operation specializes in beef cattle raised solely on the farm's own crops, along with hogs. A new barn and new critters have been added in the past year.

Sattler Farm Lamb, W3167 County Rd. F, Chilton.

The fifth generation farm raises Wisconsin grown, quality, farmer-to-consumer lamb. The sheep are fed locally produced feed in addition to as much grass as they like. Lamb is available directly from the farm in 13 different cuts.

LaClare Family Creamery, W2994 County Rd. HH, Malone.

Visitors can view dairy goat milking, on-site milk processing and cheese affinage. A retail shoppe carries local products, including a variety of cheese, Wisconsin wines and craft beers.

Lake Breeze Dairy, W2651 Kiel Rd., Malone.

The dairy is home to 3,000 cows milked in a double-44 parallel milking parlor. The milk is shipped to Foremost Farms in Appleton where it is made into cheese. Lake Breeze is part of the Breeze Dairy Group which owns and operates three diary farms in Wisconsin.

Ledgeview Farms, W3351 Schumacher Rd., Malone.

Nearly 3,000 plants are grown in the 12,000 square foot hydroponic greenhouse, producing tomatoes and English cucumbers. Fresh tomatoes and cucumbers are available from mid-March through late November. Samples will be available during the tour.

Carol Spaeth-Bauer at 262-875-9490 or carol.spaeth-bauer@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at cspaethbauer or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carol.spaethbauer.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/04/20/meet-local-fond-du-lac-calumet-farmer-during-farm-table-tour/3531764002/