FRANKLIN, Tenn.– Carl’s Jr. ®, known for impossible to ignore flavors and craveable menu items, announced it will be testing its latest menu innovation the Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight (CBD) for one day only on April 20th at one Carl’s Jr. restaurant location in Denver.

The Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight features two 100% charbroiled beef patties paired with Carl’s Jr. signature Santa Fe Sauce infused with hemp-based CBD oil, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and Crisscut® fries to give the burger the extra crunch – all between a premium bun.

“The new Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight ties back to our core strategy of being the first to bring bold and unexpected flavors that are at the forefront of hot restaurant trends to a quick service menu,” said Patty Trevino, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing at Carl’s Jr. “From our early introduction into plant-based options to bringing the rare indulgence of truffles to our menu with the new Bacon Truffle Angus Burger*, our customers have come to expect innovative and unique menu offerings, and we’re thrilled to be the first quick service restaurant to be testing CBD infused options.”

The hemp-derived CBD oil is sourced from the company's partner Bluebird Botanicals, a local Colorado company.

The lofty burger sells for $4.20, while supplies last.

The date of release April 20 (or 4-20) and the price of the burger ($4.20) is a play on weed culture's use of the numerals 420. According to Huffington Post, “420 started somewhere in San Rafael, California in the late ‘70s. It started as the police code for Marijuana Smoking in Progress. After local heads heard of the police call, they started using the expression 420 when referring to herb - Let’s Go 420, dude!”

