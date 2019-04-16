MADISON – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified 14 nominees as eligible for election to the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, Inc. (WMMB, Inc.) (d/b/a Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin).

The following candidates, listed by district, are certified as eligible:

Seats on the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board of Directors are up in eight districts across Wisconsin. (Photo: Submitted)

District 3—Lincoln, Oneida, Price and Taylor counties, nominee Mark Leder, Gleason

District 6—Chippewa and Eau Claire counties, nominees, Jaclyn Backhaus, Boyd, and Douglas Danielson, Cadott.

District 9—Shawano and Waupaca counties, nominees,Donald Robaidek, Pulaski, and Jeff Strassburg, Wittenberg.

District 12—Portage, Waushara and Wood counties, nominees Ken Heiman, Marshfield, and Steve Pankratz, Marshfield.

District 15—Adams, Juneau and Monroe counties, nominee Mary Cook, Wilton.

District 18—Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties, nominee Dean Strauss, Sheboygan Falls.

District 21—Crawford and Vernon counties, nominees Gail Klinkner, Viroqua; Kevin Wallaser, Desoto; and Danika Wehling, Westby.

District 24—Dane and Jefferson counties, nominees Vigil Haag, Mount Horeb, and Tina Hinchley, Cambridge.

DATCP confirmed that all certified candidates meet the administrative rule marketing order eligibility criterion of being an active dairy producer (or representative of an affected producer), selling milk into commercial channels, and residing within their respective districts. DATCP certified each candidate’s timely nomination form, which included five signatures from active dairy producers within the district as well as completion of a notarized "Affidavit of Eligibility" form.

To facilitate the voting process, DATCP is in the process of distributing mail-in ballots to dairy producers who reside within the eight affected districts. Producers who do not receive a ballot by May 10, 2019 should contact Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator, at (608) 224-5116 or Debbie.Gegare@Wisconsin.gov to request a ballot. The election period runs through May 24, 2019 with results announced the end of May 2019.

For more election information, visit: www.wisconsindairy.org/elections

