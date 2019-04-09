The “Moove” it on the Cattle Drive 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk will be held on May 18th, 2019 on the Great Sauk State Trail in Prairie du Sac, WI. (Photo: Wisconsin Beef Council)

May is Beef Month! In celebration of an entire month dedicated to hard-working beef farmers and loyal beef eaters, the Wisconsin Beef Council will be hosting a 5K/10K fun run/walk.

The “Moove” it on the Cattle Drive 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk will be held on May 18, 2019 on the Great Sauk State Trail in Prairie du Sac, WI. Participants will complete the “there and back” flat and paved course along the scenic Wisconsin River.

Participants will receive a free t-shirt, be entered to win a drawing of beef gift certificates and will be invited to Veteran’s Memorial Park located on Hwy. 78 for a beef sandwich lunch and beverages after the race.

Registration for the event is $30 and same-day registration will be $35. All proceeds will be donated to the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry to help those in need.

To register for the event, visit https://www.beeftips.com/nutrition/team-beef.

