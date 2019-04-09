Four Wisconsin youth are among the twelve semifinalists chosen to attend the 2019 National Holstein Convention in Appleton this summer. Competing for DJM finalist honors are Allison Breunig, Kalista Hodorff, Courtney Moser and Zachariah Tolzman. (Photo: Holstein Association USA)

Established in 1922, the Distinguished Junior Member contest is the longest running Holstein youth program, and is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a Junior Holstein member.

This prestigious award recognizes 17-21 year olds who have excelled in preparing for their life's work, while contributing to their local and state Holstein activities.

Four Wisconsin youth are among the twelve semifinalists chosen to attend the 2019 National Holstein Convention which will be held from June 23-28, at the Red Lion Paper Valley Hotel, Appleton, Wis. Following a round of interviews, six Distinguished Junior Member finalists will be selected. The top six DJMs receive an annual renewed adult membership with the Holstein Association USA, Inc.

Semifinalists from Wisconsin include: Allison Breunig, Sauk City; Kalista Hodorff, Eden; Courtney Moser, Westby; Zachariah Tolzman, Dodgeville.

Below is the honor roll of Wisconsin natives who have earned the distinction of being named as a National Distinguished Junior Member Finalists.

1924—Irene Davis, Milton Junction; Alfred Beels, Granton

1929—Norman Rada,Chippewa Falls

1930—Irene Fleming, Jefferson

1934—Mildred Coen, Pound

1937—Benjamin Dibble, Pewaukee

1951—Judith Anderson, Belleville

1953—Carol Nelson, Barron

1958—Mary Ann Frautschy, Monroe; DuWayne A. Kutz, Jefferson

1977—Sue Krull, Lake Mills

1979—Ellen Lee, Clinton

1981—Sherry Lynn Siemers, Cleveland; Steven Jon Mell, Waunakee

1984—Shelly A. Keller, Muscoda

1985—Jamie Greenheck, Lone Rock; Brad Burke, Amery

1986—Karen Bloch, Plainfield

1987—Diane L. Deaton, Fall Creek;Todd Niles Wendorf, Ixonia

1989—Kimberly Joy Olson, Albany

1990—Marie L. Rindsig, Sarona

1993—Corey Geiger, Reedsville

1994—Christopher Booth, Cuba City

1995—Shelly Lammers, Brandon; Christopher McCollough, Juda

1996—Mark Ulness, Valders

1998—Troy Nobel, Lancaster

1999—Matthew Dorshorst, Junction City; Amy Hagenow, Reedsville

2000—Leah Hurtgen, Elkhorn; Brian Kelroy, Fond du Lac; Nathan Dorshorst Junction City; Laurie Winkelman, Watertown

2002—Dennis Bangart, Auburndale; John Dorshorst, Junction City

2003—Anthony Brey, Sturgeon Bay; Chad Wethal, Brooklyn

2004—Lea McCullough, Juda; Andrew Rickert, Eldorado

2006—Joseph Sarbacker, Verona

2007—Linda Behling Fox Lake; Chrissy Wendorf, Viroqua

2008—Heather Petersheim, Viroqua; Danielle Brown, Dodgeville

2010—Jacob Brey, Sturgeon Bay; Benjamin Kinnard, Sturgeon Bay; Maureen Lee, Johnson Creek

2011—Mitchell Kappelman, Two Rivers; Kelly Lee, Johnson Creek

2013—Charles Hamilton, Cuba City

2014—Cassandra Krull Lake Mills; Ryan Pralle Humbird

2015—Elizabeth Endres Waunakee; Jessica Pralle Humbird

2016—Matthew Kramer St. Cloud; Nicole Pralle, Humbird; Elizabeth Sarbacker Verona; Jordan Siemers, Newton

2017—Carley Krull Lake Mills

2018—Joseph Opsal, Blue Mounds

*Prior to 1969 the recipients were named as the previous year’s winners (i.e. 1967 winners won their title in 1968). However in 1969 the title was changed to reflect the current year; therefore there actually were no 1968 National Champions. In addition, the Dairy Records Winner Award was discontinued.

