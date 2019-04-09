Four WI Jr. Holstein members named as Distinguished Junior Member semifinalists
Established in 1922, the Distinguished Junior Member contest is the longest running Holstein youth program, and is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a Junior Holstein member.
This prestigious award recognizes 17-21 year olds who have excelled in preparing for their life's work, while contributing to their local and state Holstein activities.
Four Wisconsin youth are among the twelve semifinalists chosen to attend the 2019 National Holstein Convention which will be held from June 23-28, at the Red Lion Paper Valley Hotel, Appleton, Wis. Following a round of interviews, six Distinguished Junior Member finalists will be selected. The top six DJMs receive an annual renewed adult membership with the Holstein Association USA, Inc.
Semifinalists from Wisconsin include: Allison Breunig, Sauk City; Kalista Hodorff, Eden; Courtney Moser, Westby; Zachariah Tolzman, Dodgeville.
Below is the honor roll of Wisconsin natives who have earned the distinction of being named as a National Distinguished Junior Member Finalists.
1924—Irene Davis, Milton Junction; Alfred Beels, Granton
1929—Norman Rada,Chippewa Falls
1930—Irene Fleming, Jefferson
1934—Mildred Coen, Pound
1937—Benjamin Dibble, Pewaukee
1951—Judith Anderson, Belleville
1953—Carol Nelson, Barron
1958—Mary Ann Frautschy, Monroe; DuWayne A. Kutz, Jefferson
1977—Sue Krull, Lake Mills
1979—Ellen Lee, Clinton
1981—Sherry Lynn Siemers, Cleveland; Steven Jon Mell, Waunakee
1984—Shelly A. Keller, Muscoda
1985—Jamie Greenheck, Lone Rock; Brad Burke, Amery
1986—Karen Bloch, Plainfield
1987—Diane L. Deaton, Fall Creek;Todd Niles Wendorf, Ixonia
1989—Kimberly Joy Olson, Albany
1990—Marie L. Rindsig, Sarona
1993—Corey Geiger, Reedsville
1994—Christopher Booth, Cuba City
1995—Shelly Lammers, Brandon; Christopher McCollough, Juda
1996—Mark Ulness, Valders
1998—Troy Nobel, Lancaster
1999—Matthew Dorshorst, Junction City; Amy Hagenow, Reedsville
2000—Leah Hurtgen, Elkhorn; Brian Kelroy, Fond du Lac; Nathan Dorshorst Junction City; Laurie Winkelman, Watertown
2002—Dennis Bangart, Auburndale; John Dorshorst, Junction City
2003—Anthony Brey, Sturgeon Bay; Chad Wethal, Brooklyn
2004—Lea McCullough, Juda; Andrew Rickert, Eldorado
2006—Joseph Sarbacker, Verona
2007—Linda Behling Fox Lake; Chrissy Wendorf, Viroqua
2008—Heather Petersheim, Viroqua; Danielle Brown, Dodgeville
2010—Jacob Brey, Sturgeon Bay; Benjamin Kinnard, Sturgeon Bay; Maureen Lee, Johnson Creek
2011—Mitchell Kappelman, Two Rivers; Kelly Lee, Johnson Creek
2013—Charles Hamilton, Cuba City
2014—Cassandra Krull Lake Mills; Ryan Pralle Humbird
2015—Elizabeth Endres Waunakee; Jessica Pralle Humbird
2016—Matthew Kramer St. Cloud; Nicole Pralle, Humbird; Elizabeth Sarbacker Verona; Jordan Siemers, Newton
2017—Carley Krull Lake Mills
2018—Joseph Opsal, Blue Mounds
*Prior to 1969 the recipients were named as the previous year’s winners (i.e. 1967 winners won their title in 1968). However in 1969 the title was changed to reflect the current year; therefore there actually were no 1968 National Champions. In addition, the Dairy Records Winner Award was discontinued.
