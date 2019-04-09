Culver's biggest fundraiser of the year, Scoops of Thanks Day, is coming up on May 2, 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of Culver's/Art Nackte)

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – Students at the Delta High School FFA Chapter in Muncie, Indiana, are continuously looking for opportunities to develop their agricultural knowledge through hands-on learning. As a youth organization, this FFA chapter and the more than 8,630 others across the country work tirelessly to grow the next generation of leaders in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

But funding isn’t always available to support the types of experiences that FFA chapters need to offer to their members. That’s why Scoops of Thanks Day, a fundraiser hosted at Culver’s restaurants across the country on Thursday, May 2, is so important.

On May 2, guests can stop by their Culver’s, donate $1 to agricultural education and receive a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard as our way of saying thanks. All donations go to local agricultural education efforts.

“Every dollar really does count on Scoops of Thanks Day,” said Jessie Kreke, senior marketing manager at Culver’s. “FFA members are changing the world, and we’re so excited to host this fundraiser on May 2 to support them and other young people interested in agriculture!”

Since the first Scoops of Thanks day in 2015, Culver’s has donated more than $230,000 from the fundraiser to agricultural organizations like the Delta FFA Chapter. This chapter in particular used their $900 donation to purchase engines that helped the students prepare for a career development event focused on agricultural technology and mechanical systems.

Scoops of Thanks Day is part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers® Project, which supports agricultural education efforts that focus on smart farming practices. To date, the Thank You Farmers Project has raised over $2 million in support of the National FFA Organization and Foundation, local FFA chapters and a variety of local agricultural organizations.

Culver's Thank You Farmers project (Photo: Courtesy of Culver's)

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/04/09/culvers-scoops-thanks-fundraiser-benefit-local-ag-education/3412643002/