Dairy farmers will connect directly with state lawmakers on April 10 at Dairy Day at the Capitol, which is being coordinated by the Dairy Business Association. (Photo: Courtesy of WI Farm Bureau Federation)

MADISON, Wis. — Dairy farmers will connect directly with state lawmakers on April 10 at Dairy Day at the Capitol, which is being coordinated by the Dairy Business Association.

Gov. Tony Evers and Brad Pfaff, the state agriculture secretary designee, will speak to attendees, and legislative leaders will participate in a question-and-answer session and panel discussion. DBA members will then visit with individual lawmakers and their staffs.

“This is our opportunity to share real-life experiences from the farm and other dairy businesses that will inform lawmakers as they make decisions on legislation,” said Chad Zuleger, associate director of government affairs for DBA. “It’s critical that policymakers understand the challenges facing the dairy community and the solutions that will lead to stability and long-term success.”

Schedule

Gov. Tony Evers and Brad Pfaff, DATCP secretary designee will deliver the welcome at 9 a.m. followed by a Q and A session. The DBA will follow up with a presentation on issues facing dairy farmers at 9:40 a.m.

From 10:30 to 11 a.m. legislative leaders Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, Sen. Jennifer Shilling, Speaker Robin Vos, and Rep. Gordon Hintz will be on hand to address members.

From 11 a.m. until noon, a dairy panel discussion featuring members of the Assembly and Senate Agriculture Committees Rep. Gary Tauchen, Sen. Howard Marklein, Rep. Dave Considine, Sen. Jeff Smith wil take place.

Consultant Shawn Pfaff and Gwyn Guenther of The Wheeler Report will be on hand from 12:30 to 1 p.m. to discuss the current political landscape.

Members will then use the afternoon from 1-4:30 p.m. to make legislative office visits.

Among key DBA legislative priorities:

Nutrient trading: Support for Senate Bill 91, which would create a streamlined process for trading water quality credits by establishing a clearinghouse for buying and selling. The bill was introduced by Sens. Rob Cowles, R-Allouez, and Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, and Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay.

Dairy product innovation: Creation of a Dairy Innovation Hub through funding for research at the University of Wisconsin campuses in Madison, Platteville and River Falls.

Water quality: Address water quality issues and sustainability practices through sensible, science-based solutions and collaboration with the governor’s office and Legislature.

If you go

When: April 10

Time: 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wisconsin Capitol, Room 412 East

Cost: $20, includes lunch

Register by April 3 at www.dairyforward.com

The Dairy Business Association is a nonprofit organization comprised of Wisconsin dairy farmers, milk processors, vendors and business partners who work to ensure that Wisconsin dairy farmers of all sizes have the support they need to thrive in the state’s economy, communities and food supply chain. The association’s core work is advocating for sensible state laws and regulations that affect the dairy community. For more information, visit www.dairyforward.com.

