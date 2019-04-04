The 2019-20 PDPW Board of Directors and Advisors of the Board (from left) Ken Feltz, Jay Heeg, Dan Scheider, Katy Schultz, Advisor Andrew Skwor, Janet Clark, Corey Hodorff, Advisor Kurt Petik, Andy Buttles, John Haag, Advisor Jim Barmore, and Steve Orth. Missing from photo: Advisor Paul Fricke. (Photo: Joseph Opsal Photography)

The Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW) announced their 2019-20 PDPW Board of Directors and Executive Committee, re-electing incumbents Jay Heeg as President, Katy Schultz as Vice President and Dan Scheider as Secretary, and naming Janet Clark as new Treasurer of the Board.

The full 9-member 2019-20 PDPW Board of Directors include: Jay Heeg, Heeg Brothers Dairy LLC, Colby, Wis.; Katy Schultz, Tri-Fecta Farms Inc., Fox Lake, Wis.; Dan Scheider, Scheidairy Farms, Inc., Freeport, Ill.; Janet Clark, Vision Aire Farms, LLC, Eldorado, Wis.; Andy Buttles, Stone-Front Farm, Lancaster, Wis.;Steven Orth, Orthland Dairy Farm LLC, Newton, Wis.; Ken Feltz, Feltz Family Farms, Inc., Stevens Point, Wis.; John Haag, Haag Dairy, LLC, Dane, Wis.; and Corey Hodorff, Second Look Holsteins, LLC, Eden Wis..

The 2019-20 PDPW Board of Directors Executive Committee leadership includes: Heeg who owns and operates Heeg Brothers Dairy LLC, of Colby, Wis., along with his brothers Mark and Gary. The dairy has 1,100 Holstein cows, raises all of its heifers, grows 2,800 acres of corn and alfalfa, and employs 20 full-time workers. Jay is the dairy manager and human resource manager.

Katy Schultz owns Tri-Fecta Farms Inc., of Fox Lakes, with her siblings Kari and Nick. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in agribusiness and, before returning to the home farm, was a marketing and communications professional. Now back at the farm full time, Katy serves as the on-farm manager for daily operations, including livestock and employees. The family's farm has 500 cows and 2,000 acres of corn, alfalfa, wheat, soybeans and peas.

Dan Scheider is a fifth-generation farmer who dairies in partnership with his parents, Doug and Trish Scheider in Freeport, Ill. The family farm has 650 milk cows and crops 1,100 acres of corn and alfalfa. Before returning to farming, Dan spent three years in agricultural and business banking in North Central Wisconsin.

Janet Clark (Treasurer) and her husband Travis, of Eldorado, Wis., joined her family's dairy, Vision Aire Farms, LLC, in 2010 as employees. Her parents Roger and Sandy Grade are now transitioning ownership to Janet, Travis and her brother David Grade. Janet manages the financials and calves. The dairy consists of 140 registered milking Holsteins and 1,000 acres of owned and rented land. Vision Aire also does custom baling and harvesting for neighboring farms. The farm was awarded the National Milk Quality award from Hoard's Dairymen in 2015 and 2016.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2019/04/04/pdpw-announces-new-board-directors-and-executive-committee/3366194002/